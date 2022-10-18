Read full article on original website
Alabama Parents Beware: Deadly Drug Found Hidden In Candy Boxes
As a parent, this is the last thing you'd want to hear about with Halloween right around the corner. I couldn't imagine my kids coming in contact with a deadly drug when they just wanted to enjoy their favorite candy on Halloween. Sadly, in this world, we can't just trust...
Florida judge dismisses first charges brought by DeSantis’ office of election crimes, calling it overreach of power
A Miami judge approved a motion to dismiss Friday in the case against Robert Lee Wood, 56, the first of the 17 people charged with election fraud in a statewide roundup in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new Election Crimes Unit. The defense argued that the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor did not have jurisdiction over the case. The judge agreed, in an order that not only dismissed the charges ...
News4Jax.com
Videos showing people surprised over voter fraud arrests puts rights for Florida felons in focus
Election day is less than a month away and News4JAX wants to make sure voters know their rights at the ballot box. This comes after newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, made by police and obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, were published Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced charges against the suspects in August as the first major public move of his controversial election police unit.
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam pair safe, stream back online after Hurricane Ian
The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is back online and the eagle couple is safe and have rebuilt their nest following damage from Hurricane Ian.
Florida Corrections Officers Paralyzed A Man, Then Left Him in Solitary Confinement
Craig Ridley died in 2017 after corrections officers paralyzed him and left him in solitary confinement for days without access to food. A medical examiner ruled Ridley's death a homicide—yet state and federal prosecutors brought no charges in the case. An investigation recently released by the Miami Herald sheds...
cw34.com
Teen suicide rates up in Florida, mother raises awareness for suicide prevention
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of suicides in the nation is increasing. More people are heading to the emergency room for suicide attempts and hospitalizations as it gets worse. In the state of Florida, suicide rates in 15-19 year olds went up by more than 40...
Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??
Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
Florida judge dismisses voter fraud case touted by Gov. DeSantis
A Miami judge dismissed a man's voter fraud charges after he and 19 other previously convicted felons were publicly accused of voting illegally in the 2020 election by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
EEK! This is The Most Common Nightmare For People In Alabama
Spooky season is here and nightmares may be at an all-time high this time of year. People are tapping into their fears, pulling off more pranks, and even watching lots of scary content like movies and shows. Silhouette of a man in the darkness. Night photography. Shadow in mist. Mysterious...
WESH
Hurricane Ian to increase home insurance rates for every Floridian, experts say
Central Florida, FL, USA — No matter if your area was impacted by Hurricane Ian, every Floridian should expect to pay way more for home insurance in 2023. "Even before Ian, the last time I renewed insurance it was about $400-something and now it's $800 and something," Central Florida resident Michelle Chaffer said.
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
When does early voting start in Florida?
Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate Market
When people buy houses, one of the questions they ask is about the past weather conditions and disasters in such areas. For Florida, it is hurricane season, but that has never stopped the city from being a major real estate hotspot. Everyone seems to love the city from Tampa to Naples because of its alluring beaches and relative affordability compared to larger cities.
Click10.com
More than 1 million Floridians have already cast their ballots for the Midterm Elections
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Early voting for the Midterm Elections begins on Monday in South Florida, but more than 1 million people in the Sunshine State have already voted. According to the Florida Department of Elections, 437,612 registered Democrats have already voted by mail. A total of 399,116 registered Republicans...
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
click orlando
Ladapo rejects adding COVID-19 to Florida Vaccines for Children Program ahead of CDC vote
ATLANTA – An advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Wednesday and Thursday to discuss and vote, respectively, on the addition of a COVID-19 vaccine to the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program, according to CDC meeting notes and Regulations.gov. Tuesday on Twitter, Florida Surgeon...
One of Florida's Oldest State Parks has More Wildlife Species than Any Other, Offers Tram Tours, and has a Museum
Many Floridians enjoy untouched or "old Florida." And visiting a state park is a good way to experience Florida in the way it was many years ago. The older parks have history, established flora, and a practiced tenure.
A List Of Free, Family-Friendly Halloween Events In West Alabama
The temperatures are dropping, leaves are changing, pumpkin spice is everywhere and so are Halloween events. West Alabamians love to get into the spirit of Halloween and we all know the kids love Halloween candy. Sometimes the hardest part about Halloween is finding out what costume to wear, and most...
