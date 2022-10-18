ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Backyard Brawl football game between Nixa-Ozark also serves as major fundraiser for Christian County food pantry

OZARK-NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s known as the “Backyard Brawl” and is one of the area’s biggest rivalries. Nixa and Ozark, separated by just six miles, will have bragging rights on the line Friday night when they meet on the football field in Ozark. And at the end of the third quarter, a winner will be announced in another competition that’s going on between the fierce adversaries.
NIXA, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Actor, MSU alum Goodman set to host free event on Homecoming weekend

This Sunday, the public is invited to take a first tour of the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the Missouri State University campus. Just a few days later, the venue’s namesake will be hosting an arena-sized event. Goodman, the award-winning actor who graduated from MSU in 1975, is emceeing an...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Independent

‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records

Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

The Place: KY3 3 Questions with Elizabeth VanMetre

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We all know Elizabeth VanMetre as a rockin’ news reporter and weekend anchor on KY3, but did you know she used to report on red carpets in New York City? Find out what her life was like as a celebrity reporter plus which icons she’s been up close and personal with!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
247Sports

Ross's Review: Early Look At SEC Transfer Hauls: Missouri

We’ll take our preview series to the Midwest to take a closer look at the Missouri Tigers. It remains a geographical wonder how the third most western member school was placed in the Eastern Division. At least this confusing decade-old decision plays no part on the hardwood since the league has scrapped the divisional model in basketball. While pundits can fret and deliberate such matters, the Tigers have more pressing matters to attend to. Mizzou concluded its first decade in the SEC with its third coaching change in that span. After earning two tournament berths in his first four seasons at the helm, Cuonzo Martin was sent packing after his squad bottomed out in 2021-22 to the tune of a 12-21 record. As such, the Tigers joined several conference contemporaries in the coaching carousel to come away with former Cleveland State skipper Dennis Gates. Soon thereafter the new staff began—stop me if you’ve heard this before—a massive overhaul of the roster through the transfer portal.
COLUMBIA, MO
freeweekly.com

In Branson, Duttons find new home and fight Amy’s cancer

By any definition of the word, it’s been a challenging year for the performing Dutton family of Branson. On July 13, the Dutton Family Theater at 3454 W. 76 Country Blvd. was badly damaged by a fire that started in a trash can, with flames climbing up a corner column to the crawl space, facade and roof of the theater. And while the troupe was juggling a move to Yakov Smirnoff’s 2,000-seat theater on Missouri 48, where their show opened Sept. 26, violinist Amy Dutton Arambulo was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and started chemotherapy.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School

SEYMOUR Mo. (KY3) - Authorities said a middle school student in Seymour brought a gun to the school on October 18. Administrators said they posted on Facebook and sent out automatic messages to parents. A school resource took away the gun after students told administrators. Chief Steven Pogue with the...
SEYMOUR, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents

Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old […] The post Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s Director of Workforce Development resigns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Director of Workforce Development resigned. Sally Payne became the director in 2021 after holding the position on an interim basis for a year and a half. The city had employed her since 2008 after serving as a cost accountant. The city’s director of public...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon R-3 and students use of bathrooms

The Lebanon R-3 School District does not have gender-neutral bathrooms, and R-3 School Superintendent David Schmitz says students are required to use the bathrooms according to the gender they were born with. My Ozarks Online · Pb10192202schmitz. Dr. Schmitz said that if they have a student who is working...
LEBANON, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Billings family-man Moore killed in car crash

The city of Billings suffered a shocking and painful loss when a beloved member of their community was unexpectedly killed. Michael Robert Moore died in an auto accident on Friday, Oct. 14. He was 53. Moore held several roles in his lifetime. An Army veteran, he served in Kuwait for...
BILLINGS, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Lamar man/Honkies member sentenced to 20 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Lamar man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing firearms and distribution of methamphetamine. Jerold G. Lake, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole and was sentenced as a career offender due to numerous prior felony convictions. Lake pleaded guilty in November 2021, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Tigers Gamble, Hit the Jackpot at Nixa

Republic needed to play a nearly perfect game to knock off the state-ranked Nixa Eagles (Class 6, No. 4) — and the Tigers did just that Friday in Nixa. Republic stayed with the Eagles all night, taking big chances and matching them score for score until a two-point conversion in overtime clinched an upset victory for the Tigers, 36-35.
NIXA, MO
myozarksonline.com

Assault reported on Park Grove Drive

A Springfield man is facing felony charges in Laclede County in connection with an incident that was reported on Friday, October 14th. Laclede County deputies responded to a residence in the 27-thousand-block of Park Grove Drive, for a report of an assault. One of the residents reported that he was asleep when his girlfriend woke him up because she heard a dog barking. He reported that a man appeared at the foot of his bed, jumped on him, and began to hit him in the face. He also said that the suspect, 23-year-old Dakoda Brotherton, attempted to use a white extension cord to strangle him. The victim was able to get control of the situation and Brotherton was heavily injured. Brotherton was taken to an area hospital and was later released to the Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with felony burglary and felony assault with a bond of $50-thousand.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

