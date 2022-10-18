Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
Related
KYTV
Backyard Brawl football game between Nixa-Ozark also serves as major fundraiser for Christian County food pantry
OZARK-NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s known as the “Backyard Brawl” and is one of the area’s biggest rivalries. Nixa and Ozark, separated by just six miles, will have bragging rights on the line Friday night when they meet on the football field in Ozark. And at the end of the third quarter, a winner will be announced in another competition that’s going on between the fierce adversaries.
sgfcitizen.org
Actor, MSU alum Goodman set to host free event on Homecoming weekend
This Sunday, the public is invited to take a first tour of the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the Missouri State University campus. Just a few days later, the venue’s namesake will be hosting an arena-sized event. Goodman, the award-winning actor who graduated from MSU in 1975, is emceeing an...
‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records
Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
The Place: KY3 3 Questions with Elizabeth VanMetre
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We all know Elizabeth VanMetre as a rockin’ news reporter and weekend anchor on KY3, but did you know she used to report on red carpets in New York City? Find out what her life was like as a celebrity reporter plus which icons she’s been up close and personal with!
Ross's Review: Early Look At SEC Transfer Hauls: Missouri
We’ll take our preview series to the Midwest to take a closer look at the Missouri Tigers. It remains a geographical wonder how the third most western member school was placed in the Eastern Division. At least this confusing decade-old decision plays no part on the hardwood since the league has scrapped the divisional model in basketball. While pundits can fret and deliberate such matters, the Tigers have more pressing matters to attend to. Mizzou concluded its first decade in the SEC with its third coaching change in that span. After earning two tournament berths in his first four seasons at the helm, Cuonzo Martin was sent packing after his squad bottomed out in 2021-22 to the tune of a 12-21 record. As such, the Tigers joined several conference contemporaries in the coaching carousel to come away with former Cleveland State skipper Dennis Gates. Soon thereafter the new staff began—stop me if you’ve heard this before—a massive overhaul of the roster through the transfer portal.
freeweekly.com
In Branson, Duttons find new home and fight Amy’s cancer
By any definition of the word, it’s been a challenging year for the performing Dutton family of Branson. On July 13, the Dutton Family Theater at 3454 W. 76 Country Blvd. was badly damaged by a fire that started in a trash can, with flames climbing up a corner column to the crawl space, facade and roof of the theater. And while the troupe was juggling a move to Yakov Smirnoff’s 2,000-seat theater on Missouri 48, where their show opened Sept. 26, violinist Amy Dutton Arambulo was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and started chemotherapy.
KYTV
Parents react to a student bringing a handgun to Seymour Middle School
SEYMOUR Mo. (KY3) - Authorities said a middle school student in Seymour brought a gun to the school on October 18. Administrators said they posted on Facebook and sent out automatic messages to parents. A school resource took away the gun after students told administrators. Chief Steven Pogue with the...
KYTV
On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Upset Garth Brooks fans are getting refunds. We heard from many who had a great time. But it’s estimated thousands never made it inside or missed a lot of the concert because of traffic problems around Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Bass Pro tells On Your...
ksmu.org
Missouri Secretary of State proposes new 'inappropriate materials' rule for public libraries
A proposed rule by the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office would put in place measures to protect minors from non-age-appropriate materials at state-funded libraries. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft submitted the proposed rule on Tuesday. The proposal would establish a certification requirement for libraries receiving state funds, according to...
Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents
Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old […] The post Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
Springfield’s Director of Workforce Development resigns
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Director of Workforce Development resigned. Sally Payne became the director in 2021 after holding the position on an interim basis for a year and a half. The city had employed her since 2008 after serving as a cost accountant. The city’s director of public...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon R-3 and students use of bathrooms
The Lebanon R-3 School District does not have gender-neutral bathrooms, and R-3 School Superintendent David Schmitz says students are required to use the bathrooms according to the gender they were born with. My Ozarks Online · Pb10192202schmitz. Dr. Schmitz said that if they have a student who is working...
Greene County’s syphilis rate has grown “13-fold” in past 5 years
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the Springfield City Council meeting Monday, Oct. 17, city leaders heard from the health department about a growing concern for people in the Greene County area. The bill the city council was voting on would allow the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to accept a $162,500 grant from the Centers for Disease […]
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Billings family-man Moore killed in car crash
The city of Billings suffered a shocking and painful loss when a beloved member of their community was unexpectedly killed. Michael Robert Moore died in an auto accident on Friday, Oct. 14. He was 53. Moore held several roles in his lifetime. An Army veteran, he served in Kuwait for...
fourstateshomepage.com
Lamar man/Honkies member sentenced to 20 years
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Lamar man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for illegally possessing firearms and distribution of methamphetamine. Jerold G. Lake, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole and was sentenced as a career offender due to numerous prior felony convictions. Lake pleaded guilty in November 2021, to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found success story: Dog missing for eight days is found!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy ending for one dog owner after an eight day ordeal. That’s how long Squirrel was missing from her Springfield home. But thanks to a security camera and some vigilant fans of my Leigh’s Lost and Found page, she’s now back home.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Tigers Gamble, Hit the Jackpot at Nixa
Republic needed to play a nearly perfect game to knock off the state-ranked Nixa Eagles (Class 6, No. 4) — and the Tigers did just that Friday in Nixa. Republic stayed with the Eagles all night, taking big chances and matching them score for score until a two-point conversion in overtime clinched an upset victory for the Tigers, 36-35.
933kwto.com
Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Person Hospitalized in Springfield
A man is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Springfield. Reports say officer were called to the area of West Florida near Kearney and Atlantic in west Springfield. Officers say when they arrived, the suspect was seen fleeing the scene and rushed back inside the home. The U.S....
myozarksonline.com
Assault reported on Park Grove Drive
A Springfield man is facing felony charges in Laclede County in connection with an incident that was reported on Friday, October 14th. Laclede County deputies responded to a residence in the 27-thousand-block of Park Grove Drive, for a report of an assault. One of the residents reported that he was asleep when his girlfriend woke him up because she heard a dog barking. He reported that a man appeared at the foot of his bed, jumped on him, and began to hit him in the face. He also said that the suspect, 23-year-old Dakoda Brotherton, attempted to use a white extension cord to strangle him. The victim was able to get control of the situation and Brotherton was heavily injured. Brotherton was taken to an area hospital and was later released to the Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with felony burglary and felony assault with a bond of $50-thousand.
Comments / 0