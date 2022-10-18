We’ll take our preview series to the Midwest to take a closer look at the Missouri Tigers. It remains a geographical wonder how the third most western member school was placed in the Eastern Division. At least this confusing decade-old decision plays no part on the hardwood since the league has scrapped the divisional model in basketball. While pundits can fret and deliberate such matters, the Tigers have more pressing matters to attend to. Mizzou concluded its first decade in the SEC with its third coaching change in that span. After earning two tournament berths in his first four seasons at the helm, Cuonzo Martin was sent packing after his squad bottomed out in 2021-22 to the tune of a 12-21 record. As such, the Tigers joined several conference contemporaries in the coaching carousel to come away with former Cleveland State skipper Dennis Gates. Soon thereafter the new staff began—stop me if you’ve heard this before—a massive overhaul of the roster through the transfer portal.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO