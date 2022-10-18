Read full article on original website
Related
Actor Guy Branum Talks 'Bros,' Selling Comedy Projects to NBC & ABC
Actor Guy Branum is having a moment following his role in Billy Eichner's rom-com, 'Bros.' After working in Hollywood for more than two decades, Branum is now developing two sitcoms with NBC and ABC, along with writing and starring in several other upcoming projects for the big and small screen. The comedian joins Trending to talk all about 'Bros' and his upcoming projects.
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
‘Frasier’ Reboot With Kelsey Grammer Officially Happening
Bust out the expensive, obscure sherry — it’s time for a toast. Frasier Crane is coming back to TV!. Everyone’s favorite radio psychiatrist will join the Paramount+ network, with Kelsey Grammer (of course) starring. Paramount+ announced that the reboot was being developed in 2021, Deadline reported, and has now greenlit the show as a full series.
Seth Green And Rob Schneider Are Dropping Bombs On Bill Murray
Bill Murray’s public image is having a rough week. Following a report that the TV and film legend paid over $100,000 to settle a dispute surrounding inappropriate behavior on the set of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut film Being Mortal, many entertainers are coming out of the woodwork to add their own stories of Murray’s less-savory side to the dogpile that’s quickly forming atop the comedy icon.
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
A Timeline of 'Nice Guy' James Corden Being Not-So-Nice
The Late Late Show isn’t the only thing James Corden is leaving for good. This afternoon, legendary New York restauranteur Keith McNally wrote a 340-word Instagram post explaining why the British-born actor, comedian, and singer is no longer welcome at Balthazar, a lauded French brasserie in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan.
Pete Davidson and grandpa Joe Pesci got Bupkis in first look at new Peacock comedy series
The Oscar-winner plays Davidson's grandfather while Emmy-winner Edie Falco plays his mother in this fictionalized version of the SNL alum's life. Pete Davidson may be off of SNL, but he'll still be part of the Peacock family with his new comedy series Bupkis. Based on Davidson's life, but "a heightened,...
Joel McHale to Star in Animal Control Workplace Comedy at Fox
The always-employed Joel McHale is making his network sitcom comeback. The Community grad is set to star in the new workplace comedy Animal Control, which previously received a straight-to-series order at Fox. The single-camera comedy follows “a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not,” according to the official logline. “McHale will portray Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but...
Does Insult Comedy Have a Future?
Five-foot-six, forehead-mopping Don Rickles was on the verge of hitting the big time. After years of insulting his way up through strip joints and shady supper clubs, he’d made his way to California (or in some versions of this story, Miami Beach). On this night, like most others, he stalked the stage identifying easy marks in the crowd -- the overweight, the less-than-handsome, the balding -- and delivering a machine-gun torrent of piercing put-downs. Ethnic, gender and religious lines were crossed without mercy. Rickles was a comedy killer and the crowd loved him for it.
Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of "The Abandons," a western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter.
Lisa Gilroy Has Got a Golden Ticket to Virality
One comedian has been blowing up on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram like no other in the past 24 hours – Lisa Gilroy, a Canadian-born actress, comedian and television presenter, has been getting shoutouts from David Cross, Patton Oswalt, Jenna Fischer, and Josh Gad for her most recent megaviral Twitter video which has amassed almost 15 million views in the last 24 hours.
Nicole Emanuele Named Partner At Rashida Jones And Will McCormack’s Le Train Train
EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Emanuele has been made a partner at Le Train Train Productions, the banner owned by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. Emanuele will produce alongside the duo and lead development. Emanuele was a founding member of the YouTube Originals team where she developed and oversaw scripted shows like On Becoming a God in Central Florida (which was spun off to Showtime), Step Up High Water for Starz, Doug Liman’s Impulse, Season 3 of Cobra Kai and films like the Eminem-produced Bodied. Most recently, she was leading YouTube Original’s efforts in music-related content, shepherding unscripted projects with artists including Taylor Swift, Tom Petty, Migos, Anuel and Alicia...
Brendan Fraser Apologizes For Making 'George of the Jungle' Too Real
Brendan Fraser has made his blessed return to the spotlight as the star of Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming psychological drama The Whale, and he brings with him the gift of stories from our favorite Fraser films - like a long-lost uncle who shows up to our house with a new bike on our birthday.
tvinsider.com
‘Bupkis’: Kenan Thompson, Charlie Day, Ray Romano & More to Guest Star in Pete Davidson Comedy
Pete Davidson‘s Bupkis cast keeps getting more and more star-studded. Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Simon Rex (What I Like About You), and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) will guest star in the upcoming Peacock comedy, as well as Everybody Loves Raymond co-stars Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, the streamer announced October 19. Details about their characters have not yet been shared.
TODAY.com
‘Goldbergs’ stars on Erica and Geoff becoming parents in latest episode
There's a new member of the Goldberg family, and she made quite the memorable debut this week. The latest episode of “The Goldbergs” introduces viewers to Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff Schwartz's (Sam Lerner) new baby girl. But before we meet the couple's bundle of joy, there are plenty of hilarious hijinks in store.
Matthew Perry Talks Favorite 'Friends' Episode and Harrowing Near-Death Experience
Friends star Matthew Perry is on a media tour to promote his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which is set to release on November 1st. In an interview with People Magazine, the actor best known as Chandler Bing told a gut-wrenching story of a medical emergency in 2018 during which his doctors gave him a 2% chance of survival. Perry’s struggle with alcohol and opioid addiction during his Friends years is well-documented, but the interview released this morning shows just how grave his situation was as recently as four years ago.
‘Brown Nation’ Sets Indian Debut on Comedy Central (EXCLUSIVE)
Slice-of-life comedy series “Brown Nation” will have its Indian television premiere on Comedy Central during the Diwali holiday frame. The series will bow on Oct. 22, 2022, with all episodes playing back-to-back. Produced in 2016, the series initially played on Netflix. It follows characters Hasmukh and Dimple from Queens, New York, who attempt to balance their work-life troubles, keep their romance alive all whilst living under the same roof with Papaji, Hasmukh’s father-in-law. It stars Rajeev Varma (“Inside”), Shenaz Treasury (“The Big Sick”), Omi Vaidya (“3 Idiots”) and Melanie Chandra (“Hot Mess Holiday”). The series is directed by Abi Varghese and...
New Trevor Noah Comedy Special to Premiere on Netflix Ahead of ‘Daily Show’ Departure
Trevor Noah is set to release a new Netflix stand-up comedy special, “I Wish You Would,” on Nov. 22. The comedian’s third special with the streamer will arrive a little over two weeks before he finishes his seven-year run as host of “The Daily Show.”. According...
Cracked.com
Brooklyn, NY
769
Followers
423
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT
Cracked began as a comedy magazine in 1958, jumped online in 2005, and has hooked millions of readers with its addictive blend of whip-smart humor and book-smart knowledge ever since. Cracked’s team of writers and editors knows that their audience is hungry to learn, and every article is crafted to keep their engaged and educated readership coming back. The Internet may reinvent itself every few years, but Cracked has endured thanks to its twofold commitment to teaching its readers absolutely everything and never, ever leaving them bored.https://www.cracked.com/
Comments / 0