The always-employed Joel McHale is making his network sitcom comeback. The Community grad is set to star in the new workplace comedy Animal Control, which previously received a straight-to-series order at Fox. The single-camera comedy follows “a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not,” according to the official logline. “McHale will portray Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but...

6 DAYS AGO