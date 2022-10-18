Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Penn State players threw PB&Js at UM players during tunnel scuffle, Michigan staff says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Players from Penn State apparently threw more sandwiches than they did touchdown passes Saturday, at least that’s what one staffer with the Michigan Wolverines is saying. According to a tweet from the UM football team’s dietician Abigail O’Connor, several peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were...
Centre Daily
James Franklin Awfully Whiny After Being Embarrassed In Ann Arbor
James Franklin has a way about him. He's done some nice things while at Penn State, but even avid Nittany Lions fans could probably come up with a pretty long list of things they'd change about their head coach. After Saturday's demoralizing loss in Ann Arbor, you can add a couple more to the list.
Here’s what reportedly happened between Penn State and Michigan at halftime
Penn State football suffered its first defeat of the season on Saturday at the hands of Michigan. During halftime of Penn State football’s 41-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday, tempers flared in the tunnel outside the locker rooms. Fox showed footage of the incident before the second half started,...
College Football World Reacts To James Franklin, Michigan Drama
Penn State head coach James Franklin is still not happy about the tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium. At the venue, both teams come out of the same tunnel, even though they have separate locker rooms. The teams having separate locker rooms didn't stop them from confronting each other at the half.
nittanysportsnow.com
4-Star Ohio LB Brian Robinson Eager to Experience ‘White Out Game’ Atmosphere
The who’s who of high school football recruits will be at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and that includes 2024 4-star linebacker Brian Robinson. Robinson is a 6’4″, 235-pound outside linebacker from Austintown Fitch High School in Youngstown, Ohio. The Top 200 junior has received 30+ scholarship offers, including ones from Penn State, Michigan, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, Notre Dame, Pitt, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.
MLive.com
The meaning behind the Michigan football team’s ‘Sack the Stigma’ shirts
ANN ARBOR -- Earlier this season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said his players have “big hearts” and “really care about others.” Their latest cause is another example. Several Wolverines have been wearing “Sack the Stigma” apparel on the field during pregame warmups, in press conferences,...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future
James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s a Problem’: Franklin Addresses PSU-Michigan Halftime Skirmish, Calls for Policy Change
At his weekly press conference Tuesday in Beaver Stadium’s media room, James Franklin didn’t get too specific about the skirmish that took place between Penn State and Michigan in the tunnel at halftime of Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium. A day after a video surfaced of a...
Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong
Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin says Michigan Stadium's tunnel 'is a problem' following Week 7 scuffle with Wolverines
James Franklin mentioned the fight that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel before the second half of last Saturday’s game. Penn State ended up losing 41-17 after being down by two points at halftime. This is not the first time that a fight has happened in the tunnel....
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games
Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
Michigan basketball thinks change of scenery, 'time capsule' will spark Joey Baker
Don't be surprised if you see Michigan basketball staffers prowling around auto shops in Ann Arbor; they're likely in search of a DeLorean. Michigan's coaching staff, from Juwan Howard to Phil Martelli to Saddi Washington to Howard Eisley, put a premium on not just having talented players, but putting them in position to be successful. ...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s stomping of Penn State
In the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest home matchup of the season, they did not disappoint the group of visitors they had on hand for the game. In today’s roundup we have reactions from a few of the prospects who got to witness Michigan’s stomping of Penn State live.
The Michigan Wolverines Can Win The 2022 National Championship
Are The Michigan Wolverines Good Enough?About The ShowSubscribe To Our YouTube Channel. Matthew Bassin: All right, Ryan, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State, Nittany Lions. We talked a whole bunch about this game coming into it. You believed one way I believed the other. We both thought Penn State would cover the seven-and-a-half-point spread.
Maize n Brew
Michigan women’s basketball ranked at bottom of preseason AP Poll
After coming off the best season in program history, the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team earned the last spot in the preseason AP Poll, as they are No. 25 by basketball writers across the country. After winning the National Championship last season, the South Carolina Gamecocks nabbed the top...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Fox17
Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday. The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
Police investigating alleged assault by football players in Huron High locker room
ANN ARBOR, MI - The Ann Arbor Huron Junior Varsity football team’s season has come to an abrupt end while Ann Arbor police investigate an alleged assault involving four members of the team believed to have taken place on Oct. 3 inside the school’s locker room. A 15-year-old...
