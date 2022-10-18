Joseph Sullivan Named Next Wichita Chief of Police

​The City of Wichita announced Tuesday the appointment of Joseph Sullivan to serve as Wichita’s next chief of police.

Sullivan has more than 25 years of law enforcement and management experience. As Deputy Commissioner of Patrol Operations in the Philadelphia Police Department, he oversaw a force of 4,698 sworn officers and civilian personnel and was responsible for the majority of the department’s $750 million annual budget.

Sullivan works currently in business development at Lawmen Supply Company and as President of Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation in Philadelphia.

“Joe Sullivan has a proven ability to successfully lead and manage a world-class police department. I have every confidence that he is the right person at the right time to take on the challenging task of ensuring Wichita residents have trust in the integrity and transparency of our police department,” said City Manager Robert Layton. “His experience in patrol leadership will help us as we work to enhance patrol operations. He joins us at a crucial time for the Wichita Police Department and will help guide us through a period of change. I look forward to welcoming him to Wichita.”

Chief Sullivan is tasked with enhancing the recruitment, training and mentoring of staff and focusing on data-driven policing. He also plans on strengthening community policing and increasing citizen engagement with the department.

Sullivan’s salary will be $210,000 annually and he begins in early December. He will manage a $108 million budget and supervise more than 900 employees in the state’s largest police department.

The search process, led by Public Sector Search & Consulting, vetted 19 candidates for the position, including both internal and external candidates. The City would like to thank the public for robust input in the search process as well as the guidance of the Search Review Committee.

The Wichita Police Chief position has been open since March of 2022 following the departure of former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. Lem Moore and Troy Livingston served as Interim Police Chiefs since that time. Interim Chief Livingston will continue to serve until December and help assist with transition.