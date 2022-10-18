ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Maxim Defense Hires Vice President, Commercial Sales

Maxim Defense, the manufacturer of firearms, based in St. Cloud, MN, hired David Farrell as vice president of commercial sales. In this role, Farrell is responsible for sales team leadership, expanding into new sales territories, developing new distribution channels, and contributing to Maxim Defense’s marketing and business strategies. Farrell...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Al’s Sporting Goods Acquires Bob Ward’s & Sons

Al’s Sporting Goods, with three stores in Utah and Idaho, acquired all five Bob Ward & Sons, an outdoor retailer with five locations in Montana. Al’s Sporting Goods will assume operations of Bob Ward & Sons stores in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena and Hamilton. Founded in 1917, Bob...
MONTANA STATE

