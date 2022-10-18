Read full article on original website
Related
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Global Carbon Capture Capacity Due to Rise Sixfold by 2030
(Bloomberg NEF) More than $3 billion has been invested in carbon capture so far in 2022 — The global capacity for carbon capture in 2030 is set to increase sixfold from today’s level, to 279 million tons of CO2 captured per year, according to research company BloombergNEF’s (BNEF) newly released 2022 CCUS[1] Market Outlook. Drastic growth in the market has led to a 44% increase in expected 2030 capacity compared to last year’s outlook.
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
COP27: Where Urgency, Realism and Ethanol Can Meet
By Andrea Kent (Renewable Industries Canada) The dualities of climate are hard. But rather than exist as opposites, they can work together. At COP27 and beyond, regulators should reach for the possible while leaning into the practical. …. The good news is that recent landmark climate policies in North America are...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
On-Site Reactors Could Affordably Turn CO2 into Valuable Chemicals
(University of Waterloo) New technology makes the process of turning CO2 into valuable chemicals economically viable for industrialization — New technology developed at the University of Waterloo could make a significant difference in the fight against climate change by affordably converting harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) into fuels and other valuable chemicals on an industrial scale.
'Elon, The Everywhere' — Elon Musk keeps in touch more with foreign leaders as Washington worries about his growing presence in global affairs, report says
Some US officials worry the tech CEO has too much influence in foreign affairs, according to a Washington Post report.
The first baby bison has been born in UK 'rewilding' program
This fluffy baby bison isn't just adorable -- it's also an asset in the United Kingdom's plan to fight climate change.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
OHI: Redefining How the World Measures and Benchmarks the Carbon Intensity of Hydrogen — NOvember 2, 2022 — ONLINE
As global organizations accelerate their decarbonization strategies, hydrogen has emerged as a promising solution to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. Demand for hydrogen, which has grown more than threefold since 1975, continues to rise. Approximately USD 37 billion has been committed to as part of hydrogen strategies adapted by various countries in addition to the private sector announcing a USD 300 billion additional investment. In contrast, achieving net zero emissions goals by 2050, investment of USD 1 200 billion will be required in low-carbon hydrogen supply and use through to 2030.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture
By Brian Jennings (American Coalition for Ethanol/Ethanol Producer Magazine) A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
1.3-Million-Mile Evaluation Proves 100% Biodiesel Is Effective at Decarbonizing Heavy-Duty Trucking
(Optimus Technologies) ADM conducts a 16-month field trial equipping Class 8 Mack trucks with Optimus Technologies Vector System — The Vector System is an advanced fuel system technology that enables heavy-duty diesel engines to reduce carbon emissions by using 100% biodiesel (B100). Already running on commercial and government fleets from Portland, Oregon to Washington, D.C., the Vector System reduces carbon emissions, in a cost-effective manner, in one of the most challenging industries to do so. Until recently, however, the technology had yet to be analyzed on large high-mileage over-the-road fleet applications.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
ETIHAD Airways and World Energy Collaborate to Demonstrate the Future of Net-Zero Aviation with Zero Emissions Flight to COP27
(World Energy/CISION) Scheduled Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi service to fly via Sharm-El-Sheik delivering COP27 delegates with zero emissions; Operated on Etihad’s Boeing 787 “Greenliner” the flight will leverage SAF Book & Claim systems in partnership with World Energy to overcome SAF logistical and infrastructure challenges; The special operation demonstrates that Book & Claim is crucial to achieving net-zero commercial aviation until SAF becomes more globally available.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Topsoe to Support First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production in Brazil
By Ulrik Frøhlke (Topsoe) – Brasil BioFuels will build a new biorefinery to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and second generation biofuel. -Topsoe has been selected to support the production delivering its Hydroflex™ and H2bridge™ technologies. -The new biorefinery will be built in Manaus, Brazil, and will have a production capacity of 500 kTPY (kilo tones per year) The production is expected to start in 2025.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
BOTTLE Project Outlines New Two-Step Process for Turning Mixed Plastic Waste into Valuable Bioproducts
(U.S. Department of Energy) Combining chemical and biological processes is a promising new strategy for the valorization of mixed plastic waste, according to researchers from the Bio-Optimized Technologies to keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment (BOTTLE) Consortium. BOTTLE is a collaboration between scientists from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and peers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Gov. Ricketts Announces EPA Approval of State’s Expanded E30 Demonstration Project
(Office of Governor Pete Ricketts) Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the continuation of groundbreaking research being done in Nebraska on E30 fuel. Results of the State’s initial pilot program, launched in 2019, showed that E30 is safe and reliable fuel for use in conventional vehicles. Under current EPA guidelines, only flex fuel vehicles (FFVs) can use ethanol blends higher than E15. Through its second phase of research, the State intends to underscore its initial findings in order to support regulatory change to make E30 accessible to all drivers.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Why Isn’t Life Cycle Analysis More Popular for the Merit Order of Future Energies?
By Philippe Marchand (Bioenergy Steering Committee Member, European Technology and Innovation Platform (ETIP)/Transport Energy Strategies) … Tools exist to do just that, like Life Cycle Analysis (LCA). LCA is a powerful tool to describe and analyze through many criteria the complete value chains of any good, process or service, from cradle to grave, as the saying goes, so as to compare the relative merits of the solutions, at hand or future, from an environmental point of view. Economic, risk and social aspects are not in the LCA procedure and modeling, which only deal with environmental aspects, but are the object of companion normalized procedures, allowing to complete the analysis “in terms of the full life cycle”. A detailed, quite exhaustive, description of LCA can be found on Wikipedia to get familiar with this investigation tool.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Biomass Magazine’s Podcast Series: Growing the Forest Economy: The Scoop on Peak Renewables
(Biomass Magazine) This week’s Biomass Magazine podcast features, Scott Bax, CEO of Peak Renewables, Interviewed by Anna Simet, editor of Biomass Magazine. (Peak Renewables) In partnership with Indigenous communities, our team of innovative thinkers, create, plan and develop renewable resource projects to create social and economic prosperity for rural communities. Today, Peak solutions are found in the construction sector. Tomorrow, our renewable energy innovations will help to mitigate climate change.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Wanted: Bioenergy Technologies Project Peer Reviewers!
(U.S. Department of Energy) The U.S. Department of Energy Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) is looking for a diverse pool of subject matter experts to participate in its 2023 Project Peer Review. We are striving to expand our reviewer pool to broaden participation and create a more inclusive and equitable review process.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Ethanol HPLC: Making Standards More Specialized
By Tom Bryan (Ethanol Producer Magazine) With an impeccable production partner, deep roots in ethanol and a customer base looking for tailored HPLC products, Enertech Solutions is elevating reference materials through customization and robust accreditation. …. The HPLC is the heart of every ethanol lab; it’s the eyes and ears of...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Senators Urge EPA to Expand RFS Blending Volumes
By Rachel Schutte (Farm Progress) Bipartisan letter comes as the agency prepares to issue the ‘set’ rule in coming weeks. — As the Environmental Protection Agency prepares to issue its “set” rule under the Renewable Fuel Standard, a bipartisan group of thirteen senators sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan urging the agency to establish “robust and expanded” renewable volume obligations.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Application of a Transformational UKy3 Ton/Day CO2 Capture System at a Steel Process Plant
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The objective of this project is to demonstrate the UK CO2 capture process at Nucor Steel Gallatin treating electric arc furnace evolved gas with a CO2 concentration of ~1.5 vol%.Kunlei Liu and Heather Nikolic of the University of Kentucky showed these slides at the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s Carbon Management Project Review Meeting in August.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
FuelEU Maritime Deal Lets Shipping off the Hook
By Ciarán Cuffe and Jutta Paulus (Greens/EFA/EurActiv) Low targets, few incentives, and a myriad of exemptions have hollowed out the potential of FuelEU Maritime to kickstart the decarbonisation journey of a historically underregulated sector, argue Jutta Paulus and Ciarán Cuffe. …. However, the International Maritime Organisation has failed to...
Comments / 0