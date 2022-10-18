Read full article on original website
Topsoe to Support First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production in Brazil
By Ulrik Frøhlke (Topsoe) – Brasil BioFuels will build a new biorefinery to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and second generation biofuel. -Topsoe has been selected to support the production delivering its Hydroflex™ and H2bridge™ technologies. -The new biorefinery will be built in Manaus, Brazil, and will have a production capacity of 500 kTPY (kilo tones per year) The production is expected to start in 2025.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Wärtsilä, Carnival Corporation and GoodFuels Partner in 100% Biofuel Tests
(Wärtsilä) The technology group Wärtsilä partnered with Carnival Corporation’s Holland America Line and Netherlands based GoodFuels, a market leader in sustainable biofuels, to carry out ship trials operating with biofuel blends. In addition to a 70 percent diesel / 30 percent biofuel blend, the tests were conducted with 100 percent biofuel to determine the effect on overall engine performance, as well as on engine emissions.
OHI: Redefining How the World Measures and Benchmarks the Carbon Intensity of Hydrogen — NOvember 2, 2022 — ONLINE
As global organizations accelerate their decarbonization strategies, hydrogen has emerged as a promising solution to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. Demand for hydrogen, which has grown more than threefold since 1975, continues to rise. Approximately USD 37 billion has been committed to as part of hydrogen strategies adapted by various countries in addition to the private sector announcing a USD 300 billion additional investment. In contrast, achieving net zero emissions goals by 2050, investment of USD 1 200 billion will be required in low-carbon hydrogen supply and use through to 2030.
UWO Partnership with Agra Energy Yields New Facility to Convert Dairy Waste into Biofuel
(The Advance-Titan) Marked by a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh launched a new effort with biogas partner Agra Energy to build Wisconsin’s first commercial facility to turn dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel. The $20 million facility, located at Dairyland Farm in New Franken, will use...
Joint Statement: 59th U.S.-Japan Business Conference
(U.S. Chamber of Commerce) … 2. Support governments’ efforts to build smart and modern infrastructure that can withstand the test of time, providing meaningful economic and quality of life enhancements to people in both countries and around the world. The Councils believe continued investment in infrastructure will be critical for long-term economic recovery, and welcome both governments’ push to modernize domestic infrastructure, including through the implementation of the U.S.
Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture
By Brian Jennings (American Coalition for Ethanol/Ethanol Producer Magazine) A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and...
Bombardier Covers the Totality of its Flight Operations with SAF through a Landmark Agreement with Signature Aviation
(Bombardier) • The initiative will reduce the annual greenhouse gas emissions associated with fuel use in Bombardier’s flight operations by approximately 25%, a significant gain. Signature Aviation’s Book & Claim solution ensures rigorous accounting of greenhouse gas emission reductions, while optimizing logistics. The agreement reinforces both companies’...
On-Site Reactors Could Affordably Turn CO2 into Valuable Chemicals
(University of Waterloo) New technology makes the process of turning CO2 into valuable chemicals economically viable for industrialization — New technology developed at the University of Waterloo could make a significant difference in the fight against climate change by affordably converting harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) into fuels and other valuable chemicals on an industrial scale.
1.3-Million-Mile Evaluation Proves 100% Biodiesel Is Effective at Decarbonizing Heavy-Duty Trucking
(Optimus Technologies) ADM conducts a 16-month field trial equipping Class 8 Mack trucks with Optimus Technologies Vector System — The Vector System is an advanced fuel system technology that enables heavy-duty diesel engines to reduce carbon emissions by using 100% biodiesel (B100). Already running on commercial and government fleets from Portland, Oregon to Washington, D.C., the Vector System reduces carbon emissions, in a cost-effective manner, in one of the most challenging industries to do so. Until recently, however, the technology had yet to be analyzed on large high-mileage over-the-road fleet applications.
FuelerLinx Adds SAF Locating and Pricing Functionality
By Curt Epstein (AIN Online) Online fuel marketplace provider FuelerLinx (Booth 4332) is debuting new capabilities to its fuel availability maps, as well as its popular FBOLinx software. The California-based company has introduced a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) search and purchasing option to its software. SAF is a crucial component...
Ethanol Truck Effort by ClearFlame Progresses
By Willie Vogt (Farm Progress) Farmers have expressed a fair share of interest in work done by ClearFlame. The startup created by two Stanford University grads developed technology that will retrofit a diesel engine to run on pure ethanol. While the trip from new idea to marketable product can be a challenge, it helps to have partners along the way.
ETIHAD Airways and World Energy Collaborate to Demonstrate the Future of Net-Zero Aviation with Zero Emissions Flight to COP27
(World Energy/CISION) Scheduled Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi service to fly via Sharm-El-Sheik delivering COP27 delegates with zero emissions; Operated on Etihad’s Boeing 787 “Greenliner” the flight will leverage SAF Book & Claim systems in partnership with World Energy to overcome SAF logistical and infrastructure challenges; The special operation demonstrates that Book & Claim is crucial to achieving net-zero commercial aviation until SAF becomes more globally available.
FuelEU Maritime Deal Lets Shipping off the Hook
By Ciarán Cuffe and Jutta Paulus (Greens/EFA/EurActiv) Low targets, few incentives, and a myriad of exemptions have hollowed out the potential of FuelEU Maritime to kickstart the decarbonisation journey of a historically underregulated sector, argue Jutta Paulus and Ciarán Cuffe. …. However, the International Maritime Organisation has failed to...
Biomass Magazine’s Podcast Series: Growing the Forest Economy: The Scoop on Peak Renewables
(Biomass Magazine) This week’s Biomass Magazine podcast features, Scott Bax, CEO of Peak Renewables, Interviewed by Anna Simet, editor of Biomass Magazine. (Peak Renewables) In partnership with Indigenous communities, our team of innovative thinkers, create, plan and develop renewable resource projects to create social and economic prosperity for rural communities. Today, Peak solutions are found in the construction sector. Tomorrow, our renewable energy innovations will help to mitigate climate change.
Ethanol HPLC: Making Standards More Specialized
By Tom Bryan (Ethanol Producer Magazine) With an impeccable production partner, deep roots in ethanol and a customer base looking for tailored HPLC products, Enertech Solutions is elevating reference materials through customization and robust accreditation. …. The HPLC is the heart of every ethanol lab; it’s the eyes and ears of...
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Application of a Transformational UKy3 Ton/Day CO2 Capture System at a Steel Process Plant
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The objective of this project is to demonstrate the UK CO2 capture process at Nucor Steel Gallatin treating electric arc furnace evolved gas with a CO2 concentration of ~1.5 vol%.Kunlei Liu and Heather Nikolic of the University of Kentucky showed these slides at the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s Carbon Management Project Review Meeting in August.
Building the Bio-Based Chemical Economy: Circa Launches Circa Renewable Chemistry Institute
(Circa) To advance and promote the development and commercialisation of renewable chemistry, sustainable biochemicals company Circa Group AS (stock symbol: CIRCA) has launched the Circa Renewable Chemistry Institute at the University of York’s Green Chemistry Centre of Excellence (GCCE) in the UK. The Circa Renewable Chemistry Institute is a...
Why Isn’t Life Cycle Analysis More Popular for the Merit Order of Future Energies?
By Philippe Marchand (Bioenergy Steering Committee Member, European Technology and Innovation Platform (ETIP)/Transport Energy Strategies) … Tools exist to do just that, like Life Cycle Analysis (LCA). LCA is a powerful tool to describe and analyze through many criteria the complete value chains of any good, process or service, from cradle to grave, as the saying goes, so as to compare the relative merits of the solutions, at hand or future, from an environmental point of view. Economic, risk and social aspects are not in the LCA procedure and modeling, which only deal with environmental aspects, but are the object of companion normalized procedures, allowing to complete the analysis “in terms of the full life cycle”. A detailed, quite exhaustive, description of LCA can be found on Wikipedia to get familiar with this investigation tool.
France Could Lead Way and Make Private Jets Use Biofuel, Says Minister
By Thomas Brent (The Connexion) … Private jets should be powered by biofuel rather than be subject to extra taxes or even banned altogether, France’s Minister of Public Action and Accounts Gabriel Attal has said. Mr Attal’s comments come on the back of a debate that broke out...
