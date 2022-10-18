Court dismisses larceny appeal of man convicted of stealing TVs from Walmart in Colonial Heights

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Comments / 0