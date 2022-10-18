Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Talking About Paying Triple H Back
With the monumental news of Vince McMahon retiring beginning to fade into the past, the WWE is currently in a great spot, with Triple H running the main roster side of things and his best friend Shawn Michaels taking over his duties down on the developmental side with "NXT." The two have experienced it all together in the WWE and are now steering the ship for the company that helped introduce them to one another. However, their relationship has had its ups and downs throughout, with the two experiencing things like the Montreal Screwjob together, where they vehemently had to come to the defense of one another during a difficult time.
stillrealtous.com
Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To His Father After Rey Mysterio Leaves WWE Raw
Last month during Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge then he followed up by officially joining The Judgement Day. Since then The Judgement Day has been taunting Rey Mysterio. Last week Rey Mysterio confronted Triple H on SmackDown, and he told The...
stillrealtous.com
Road Dogg Reveals Billy Gunn’s Reaction To Missing The DX Reunion
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the season premiere and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for DX. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg were all in attendance, but Billy Gunn missed as he’s currently part of the AEW roster. Road Dogg noted...
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Recalls Hulk Hogan No-Showing Big AWA Show At Vince McMahon's Request
Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, reflected on the time the American Wrestling Association (AWA) was left stunned by Hulk Hogan's decision to no-show its huge Christmas night event in 1983 in St Paul, Minn., at the request of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon had been looking to purchase the AWA, but the promotion also was in talks with CBS to promote a huge clash between Hogan and AWA World Champion Nick Bockwinkel at a special event in April 1984.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Confirms AEW Star Recently Underwent Surgery
The AEW roster has had more than its share of injuries this year, and it appears the injury bug is still around. WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross confirmed that AEW star Paul Wight recently underwent surgery. "Guys like to be around [Wight], you know, he's...
stillrealtous.com
WWE SmackDown Star On Possibly Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
Bray Wyatt recently made his big return to WWE and there are a lot of rumors regarding future plans for the former Universal Champion. There’s been talk that WWE could be introducing a stable called the Wyatt 6 with several names rumored for the group. During a recent interview...
PWMania
Update on CM Punk and The Elite’s AEW Status
The restriction on mentioning or making references to CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), who are absent from the promotion while out on suspension, appears to have been lifted by AEW. Before Death Triangle’s title defense against Best Friends on Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite,...
wrestlinginc.com
Al Snow Reveals How Shawn Michaels Felt About 'The New Rockers'
Before Al Snow was everyone's favorite head-touting madman, he was a rocker. A New Rocker, to be more precise. Snow was recently a guest on "The A2theK Wrestling Show" and discussed his tenure alongside Marty Jannetty, former tag partner of original Rocker, Shawn Michaels. "Shawn, I don't think he had any issue with it," Snow recalled. "In fact, I think Shawn was supporting the idea to give Marty another opportunity."
tjrwrestling.net
Jerry Lawler Blames WWE Star For His On-Screen Heart Attack
The September 10th, 2012 edition of Monday Night RAW was one of the most nerve-wracking ever because of Jerry Lawler’s very real heart attack. After competing in a match earlier, Lawler started snoring at the commentary table. Soon afterwards he collapsed completely and matches took place without any commentary at all. Michael Cole broke kayfabe and kept fans updated on Lawler’s condition. And when Lawler returned to RAW two months later, he was met with a hero’s welcome.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Bluntly Responds To Earl Hebner Saying Montreal Screwjob Was A Work
Bret Hart says he has never changed his story when it comes to the notorious "Montreal Screwjob," but the WWE Hall of Famer was informed during a recent virtual autograph signing that Earl Hebner has. Hebner was the referee for the historic match at Survivor Series 1997 where Shawn Michaels...
Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Greg Gagne Says Verne Gagne Thought Hulk Hogan Was Ribbing Him When He Quit The AWA For WWE
The latest guest on Busted Open Radio was Greg Gagne, son of legendary promoter Verne Gagne, who shared the story of when Hulk Hogan quit the AWA and how Verne thought the Immortal One was just playing a prank on him. Highlights from the interview are below. Recalls his father...
ComicBook
Solo Sikoa Gives His Thoughts on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Zayn Addresses Jey Uso's Animosity
The Bloodline was heavily featured on this week's episode of The Bump, as Solo Sikoa was live in the studio while Sami Zayn called in as a virtual guest. Sikoa was asked prior to Zayn's arrival about how he felt about "The Honorary Uce" being a member of the faction. The former NXT North American Champion responded by saying, "Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don't like Sami, I don't like Sami. So as long as The Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do."
wrestletalk.com
MJF Tells Wrestling Legend To Jump Off A Bridge
MJF has hilariously lashed out at a wrestling legend and WWE Hall Of Famer, after the veteran praised him on Twitter. The Devil of AEW will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on November 19. After a fiery promo battle between MJF and William...
PWMania
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Makes History As WWE Raw Women’s Champion
Having held the Raw Women’s Championship for over 200 days since dethroning Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair has broken yet another milestone within WWE. Bianca Belair has become the first black World Champion, regardless of gender, to reach 200 days as champion in WWE. ‘The EST of WWE’ reached this...
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Bet Former WWE Superstar He Couldn’t Knock Another Wrestler Out
Many wrestlers have come and gone from WWE over the years, one of which happens to be Trevor Murdoch. During his time with WWE, Murdoch managed to capture the WWE World Tag Team Titles, and it sounds like he also caught the attention of Vince McMahon. Murdoch recently talked about...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 10/21/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as the fans cheer them on. We get a quick message from Bray Wyatt, saying he’s here before the announcers hype a face-off between Omos and Braun Strowman. Out next comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.
