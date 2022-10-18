ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

The Baltimore Sun

Federal prosecutors accuse Marilyn Mosby’s attorney of attempting to taint jury pool

Federal prosecutors accuse Marilyn Mosby’s legal team of attempting to taint the jury pool through regular comments to the media on the courthouse steps, according to a motion filed Tuesday. The prosecutors argued that since January, when Mosby was federally indicted, her team has made regular statements that are prohibited by local court rules, and they have asked the court to order Mosby’s ...
BALTIMORE, MD
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Convicted state auditor argues $1,000 fine is sufficient punishment ahead of sentencing

Ahead of her Wednesday sentencing hearing, Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness is again accusing prosecutors of spinning half-truths in order to put her behind bars.  In court filings unsealed Tuesday, McGuiness' attorney argues that a $1,000 fine is sufficient punishment for her misdemeanor conflict of interest and official misconduct convictions, crimes that were based on hiring...

