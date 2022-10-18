Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Federal prosecutors accuse Marilyn Mosby’s attorney of attempting to taint jury pool
Federal prosecutors accuse Marilyn Mosby’s legal team of attempting to taint the jury pool through regular comments to the media on the courthouse steps, according to a motion filed Tuesday. The prosecutors argued that since January, when Mosby was federally indicted, her team has made regular statements that are prohibited by local court rules, and they have asked the court to order Mosby’s ...
A federal judge said he wasn't convinced the parents who brought their kids to the Capitol riot wouldn't break the law again
Thomas and Dawn Munn were each sentenced to 14 days in jail, three years probation, and 90 days of home confinement.
Rancher sentenced to 11 years in prison for $244 million 'ghost cattle' scheme
A rancher in eastern Washington has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after bilking two companies out of $244 million over several years in a "ghost cattle" scheme, according to court documents.
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
A Christian pastor from Ohio was arrested over Capitol riot charges after telling congregants they needed to give the government 'reason to fear us,' prosecutors say
William Dunfee, who the FBI said preached about January 6 before and after the riot, was accused of pushing a metal barrier into US Capitol Police.
Texas executes convicted killer who won religious rights case
Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Texas inmate at the center of a legal battle over religious rights of condemned prisoners in the United States was put to death on Wednesday for the 2004 stabbing murder of a convenience store clerk.
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
Body found handcuffed in snow after fake US marshal ‘arrested’ Vermont man, feds say
The man was involved in a “business dispute” before his death, according to prosecutors.
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
NOLA.com
Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson disbarred by Louisiana Supreme Court after fraud plea
Former New Orleans state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson was disbarred by the Louisiana Supreme Court Tuesday, six weeks before a federal judge will announce whether she will go to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party. The Supreme Court’s ruling is not permanent. “The court will...
FBI arrests pastor who wore his company jacket on Jan. 6 and pushed into police line
WASHINGTON — An Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket as he pushed against a police line on Jan. 6, 2021, was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, the Justice Department said. William Dunfee, 57, a church pastor, is the man seen...
WISN
Missouri man who admitted murdering Wisconsin brothers, enters guilty plea to federal mail fraud
The Missouri man who last week admitted to killing and burning the bodies of two brothers from Wisconsin entered another plea Monday, this time to federal charges linked to the same case. Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Friday in Cass County.
Convicted Wife-Killer Overdoses In Prison The Night Before His Sentencing
Bashar Ghazawi was convicted on Monday for killing his wife, Noor Ghazawi, in 2018. Hours before he was due to be sentenced, he was found unresponsive in his jail cell from a suspected overdose and subsequently died. A Louisville man who was convicted on Monday of killing his wife died...
Why Jen Shah's Fraud Sentencing is Postponed—'RHOSLC' Star's Case Update
Bravo star Jen Shah was arrested in Utah while filming "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" in March 2021 and was due to be sentenced in November.
Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud retirement system of $132,646 sentenced to federal prison
An Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan of more than $100,000 has been sentenced to federal prison. Gary Dean Gibbs, 52, was federally charged earlier this year with one count of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to the crime. U.S....
North Dakota man charged with running over teenager will 'fully defend' himself, lawyer says
A North Dakota man charged with murdering a teenager by running over him with his SUV will defend himself in criminal court, according to his lawyer.
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
New Mexico Federal Judge Says John Eastman Filed Legal Battle over His Seized Phone ‘With the Wrong Court’
A New Mexico federal judge on Friday rejected John Eastman’s request to block the search of his seized phone in a federal criminal probe and order any information collected from it to be destroyed, saying Washington D.C. is the lawful jurisdiction to decide such an issue. A 17-page order...
Convicted state auditor argues $1,000 fine is sufficient punishment ahead of sentencing
Ahead of her Wednesday sentencing hearing, Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness is again accusing prosecutors of spinning half-truths in order to put her behind bars. In court filings unsealed Tuesday, McGuiness' attorney argues that a $1,000 fine is sufficient punishment for her misdemeanor conflict of interest and official misconduct convictions, crimes that were based on hiring...
Comments / 0