WVNews
Liberty, Lewis County runners shine at regionals
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty High School will be well represented at the state cross country championships next week. In what is believed to be the first time in program history, the Liberty boys cross country team has qualified for the state cross country meet after its third-place finish at the Class AA Region II Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Davis & Elkins College.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, native inducted into Glenville State University Athletic Hall of Fame
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Six individuals were inducted into the Glenville State University Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame during a banquet and induction ceremony held Oct. 1. Among those inductees was Brian Hill. Hill, who is originally from Clarksburg, was a defensive lineman for the Pioneer Football...
WVNews
Garrett Board adopts new Elementary Social Studies Curriculum
OAKLAND — Mrs. Candy Maust, supervisor of English Language Arts (ELA) and social studies, presented myWorld Interactive® K-5 social studies curriculum at the September monthly Board meeting. The curriculum has been out for public review and/or comment since that time at the Grantsville/Northern Middle School building and the...
WVNews
Quilt Documentation Project booking appointments Nov. 12-13 in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Every quilt has a story, and Mountaineer Week and the West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project want to help you document your quilt’s story. Documentation appointments are being scheduled now for Nov. 12-13 in the WVU Mountainlair Cathedral Room. Volunteers will measure, photograph, date and identify the quilt pattern.
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council votes to buy Defense in Depth space, turn it into first responder training center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown City Council voted 6-1 to authorize a bill of sale, lease, promissory note, and security agreement to purchase the space currently occupied by Defense in Depth (DID) and turn it into a first responder training center. Questions abound about what degree of...
WVNews
Tri-State Gazebo celebrates 25 years
OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners recently issued a proclamation to Tri-State Gazebo, Inc., recognizing and celebrating the business’s 25th anniversary. Business Development Specialist Connor Norman presented the proclamation to Dan Miller, owner of Tri-State Gazebo, on Oct. 11.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia travels to a midway point this weekend to work against the University of Dayton in the non-publicized "secret scrimmage" allotted to NCAA Division I men's basketball teams in the preseason. The Mountaineers and Flyers also squared off last year. That work took place in Columbus,...
WVNews
Stepping Stones to start fundraising for all-inclusive community playground at Mylan Park in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Age and physical capability won’t be a factor for those who want to use the playground being envisioned for Mylan Park by Stepping Stones. Executive Director Monica Marietta spoke to the Monongalia County Commission about the project —which started before COVID-19 but had to take a back seat because of the disease — at the commission's regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Judith Kaye (Giles) Carpenter Metheny
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Judith Kaye (Giles) Carpenter Metheny, 78, of Lost Creek, pass…
WVNews
WVU pass defense will be tested by Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Throwing the football and Texas Tech go together like meatballs and spaghetti. They didn't invent the forward pass, but they have made the most use of it over the years and this year is no exception, as evidenced the last time the Red Raiders took the field and lost to No. 7 Oklahoma State, throwing the ball no fewer than 62 times.
WVNews
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan
JANE LEW- Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan, 62, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022. Jenny was born on December 28, 1959, a daughter of the late Everett Ray Stutler and Effie Lou Curtis.
WVNews
Warm The Children begins 26th year serving area families
OAKLAND — The Warm The Children program is starting up for its 26th year of serving families in Garrett County. In that time, over 6,000 children have been able to purchase warm clothing, averaging over 250 per year. In the largest year, the program assisted just under 400 children.
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
GRMC, Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. partner to provide end-of-life care
OAKLAND — Providing enhanced end-of-life care and support to the residents of Garrett County is the nature of the collaborative partnership between Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) and Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. Garrett County residents with terminal conditions who are unable to return to their homes are provided...
WVNews
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
WVNews
Elizabeth 'Beth' Ann Nichols
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — A little kindness, a one-of-a-kind friend, and bright light departed this world October 19, 2022. Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Nichols, 60, of Polk Creek Community, Lewis County died following an extended illness. Beth was born in Weston March 29, 1962, the loving...
WVNews
County Roads Division gears up for winter operations
OAKLAND — Even before any mention of snow in the forecast, Garrett County Public Works Roads Division garages are ready to move into winter operations mode when the need arises. This includes all the stockpiling of anti-skid materials and salt, as well as preparation of snow removal equipment.
WVNews
FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia hosts FBI Teen Academy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The FBI Teen Academy was held Thursday at the Clarksburg FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Services center to give high schoolers from West Virginia the opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the FBI. "High school students come in and get to see...
WVNews
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears
The biggest difference in West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor from the loss to Texas? The Mountaineers were able to match big plays by producing some of their own, and although execution was by no means perfect, WVU kept counter-punching until it was able to land the final decisive blows.
WVNews
Jamison named as 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador
McHENRY — Peggy Jamison was chosen as the 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The announcement was made at the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Autumn Glory Kick-Off Reception on Oct. 12 at McHenry Lodge at Wisp Resort.
