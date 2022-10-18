ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Liberty, Lewis County runners shine at regionals

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty High School will be well represented at the state cross country championships next week. In what is believed to be the first time in program history, the Liberty boys cross country team has qualified for the state cross country meet after its third-place finish at the Class AA Region II Cross Country Championships on Thursday at Davis & Elkins College.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Garrett Board adopts new Elementary Social Studies Curriculum

OAKLAND — Mrs. Candy Maust, supervisor of English Language Arts (ELA) and social studies, presented myWorld Interactive® K-5 social studies curriculum at the September monthly Board meeting. The curriculum has been out for public review and/or comment since that time at the Grantsville/Northern Middle School building and the...
OAKLAND, CA
Tri-State Gazebo celebrates 25 years

OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners recently issued a proclamation to Tri-State Gazebo, Inc., recognizing and celebrating the business’s 25th anniversary. Business Development Specialist Connor Norman presented the proclamation to Dan Miller, owner of Tri-State Gazebo, on Oct. 11.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia travels to a midway point this weekend to work against the University of Dayton in the non-publicized "secret scrimmage" allotted to NCAA Division I men's basketball teams in the preseason. The Mountaineers and Flyers also squared off last year. That work took place in Columbus,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Stepping Stones to start fundraising for all-inclusive community playground at Mylan Park in Monongalia County, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Age and physical capability won’t be a factor for those who want to use the playground being envisioned for Mylan Park by Stepping Stones. Executive Director Monica Marietta spoke to the Monongalia County Commission about the project —which started before COVID-19 but had to take a back seat because of the disease — at the commission's regular meeting on Wednesday.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVU pass defense will be tested by Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Throwing the football and Texas Tech go together like meatballs and spaghetti. They didn't invent the forward pass, but they have made the most use of it over the years and this year is no exception, as evidenced the last time the Red Raiders took the field and lost to No. 7 Oklahoma State, throwing the ball no fewer than 62 times.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan

JANE LEW- Virginia “Jenny” Lou Stutler Duncan, 62, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022. Jenny was born on December 28, 1959, a daughter of the late Everett Ray Stutler and Effie Lou Curtis.
WESTON, WV
Warm The Children begins 26th year serving area families

OAKLAND — The Warm The Children program is starting up for its 26th year of serving families in Garrett County. In that time, over 6,000 children have been able to purchase warm clothing, averaging over 250 per year. In the largest year, the program assisted just under 400 children.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
GRMC, Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. partner to provide end-of-life care

OAKLAND — Providing enhanced end-of-life care and support to the residents of Garrett County is the nature of the collaborative partnership between Garrett Regional Medical Center (GRMC) and Hospice of Garrett County, Inc. Garrett County residents with terminal conditions who are unable to return to their homes are provided...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Elizabeth 'Beth' Ann Nichols

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — A little kindness, a one-of-a-kind friend, and bright light departed this world October 19, 2022. Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Nichols, 60, of Polk Creek Community, Lewis County died following an extended illness. Beth was born in Weston March 29, 1962, the loving...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
County Roads Division gears up for winter operations

OAKLAND — Even before any mention of snow in the forecast, Garrett County Public Works Roads Division garages are ready to move into winter operations mode when the need arises. This includes all the stockpiling of anti-skid materials and salt, as well as preparation of snow removal equipment.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia hosts FBI Teen Academy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The FBI Teen Academy was held Thursday at the Clarksburg FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Services center to give high schoolers from West Virginia the opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the FBI. "High school students come in and get to see...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears

The biggest difference in West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor from the loss to Texas? The Mountaineers were able to match big plays by producing some of their own, and although execution was by no means perfect, WVU kept counter-punching until it was able to land the final decisive blows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Jamison named as 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador

McHENRY — Peggy Jamison was chosen as the 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The announcement was made at the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Autumn Glory Kick-Off Reception on Oct. 12 at McHenry Lodge at Wisp Resort.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

