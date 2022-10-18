ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markleysburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia hosts FBI Teen Academy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The FBI Teen Academy was held Thursday at the Clarksburg FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Services center to give high schoolers from West Virginia the opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the FBI. "High school students come in and get to see...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Stepping Stones to start fundraising for all-inclusive community playground at Mylan Park in Monongalia County, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Age and physical capability won’t be a factor for those who want to use the playground being envisioned for Mylan Park by Stepping Stones. Executive Director Monica Marietta spoke to the Monongalia County Commission about the project —which started before COVID-19 but had to take a back seat because of the disease — at the commission's regular meeting on Wednesday.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Tri-State Gazebo celebrates 25 years

OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners recently issued a proclamation to Tri-State Gazebo, Inc., recognizing and celebrating the business’s 25th anniversary. Business Development Specialist Connor Norman presented the proclamation to Dan Miller, owner of Tri-State Gazebo, on Oct. 11.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

County Roads Division gears up for winter operations

OAKLAND — Even before any mention of snow in the forecast, Garrett County Public Works Roads Division garages are ready to move into winter operations mode when the need arises. This includes all the stockpiling of anti-skid materials and salt, as well as preparation of snow removal equipment.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Mary Lee Griffin

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on 10/18/2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD, on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Will WVU be gone with the wind in Lubbock?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Tex., this Saturday to take on the Red Raiders in Big 12 football, it would appear to be on the surface to be a very difficult game to predict. Both sides are 3-3 overall, 2-3 in the conference....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU pass defense will be tested by Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Throwing the football and Texas Tech go together like meatballs and spaghetti. They didn't invent the forward pass, but they have made the most use of it over the years and this year is no exception, as evidenced the last time the Red Raiders took the field and lost to No. 7 Oklahoma State, throwing the ball no fewer than 62 times.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears

The biggest difference in West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor from the loss to Texas? The Mountaineers were able to match big plays by producing some of their own, and although execution was by no means perfect, WVU kept counter-punching until it was able to land the final decisive blows.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Garrett Board adopts new Elementary Social Studies Curriculum

OAKLAND — Mrs. Candy Maust, supervisor of English Language Arts (ELA) and social studies, presented myWorld Interactive® K-5 social studies curriculum at the September monthly Board meeting. The curriculum has been out for public review and/or comment since that time at the Grantsville/Northern Middle School building and the...
OAKLAND, CA
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

The Aurora Area Historical Society will have its fall and Christmas Craft Bazaar featuring local crafters on Nov. 4-5. On Friday, the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and pottery, history books and a bake sale also will be available. Contact 304-288-6859 or 240-321-0498 for more information.
WVNews

Jamison named as 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador

McHENRY — Peggy Jamison was chosen as the 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The announcement was made at the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Autumn Glory Kick-Off Reception on Oct. 12 at McHenry Lodge at Wisp Resort.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy