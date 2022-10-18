Read full article on original website
WVNews
FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia hosts FBI Teen Academy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The FBI Teen Academy was held Thursday at the Clarksburg FBI Criminal Justice Investigation Services center to give high schoolers from West Virginia the opportunity to receive a behind-the-scenes look at careers in the FBI. "High school students come in and get to see...
WVNews
Marion County (West Virginia) DAC purchases property for new wellness center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Disability Action Center has purchased two properties across from its headquarters in Fairmont, with plans to build a new all-inclusive wellness center on the land. The wellness center is set to contain a full basketball court, a fitness room, a physical...
WVNews
Quilt Documentation Project booking appointments Nov. 12-13 in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Every quilt has a story, and Mountaineer Week and the West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project want to help you document your quilt’s story. Documentation appointments are being scheduled now for Nov. 12-13 in the WVU Mountainlair Cathedral Room. Volunteers will measure, photograph, date and identify the quilt pattern.
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council votes to buy Defense in Depth space, turn it into first responder training center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown City Council voted 6-1 to authorize a bill of sale, lease, promissory note, and security agreement to purchase the space currently occupied by Defense in Depth (DID) and turn it into a first responder training center. Questions abound about what degree of...
WVNews
Stepping Stones to start fundraising for all-inclusive community playground at Mylan Park in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Age and physical capability won’t be a factor for those who want to use the playground being envisioned for Mylan Park by Stepping Stones. Executive Director Monica Marietta spoke to the Monongalia County Commission about the project —which started before COVID-19 but had to take a back seat because of the disease — at the commission's regular meeting on Wednesday.
WVNews
Two ribbon cuttings planned for outdoor recreation locations in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The city of Bridgeport will be holding two ribbon cutting events on Oct. 26. The first ribbon cutting will be to dedicate the Virginia Avenue Walking Trail at 4 p.m.
WVNews
FBI agent pulls prints for FBI Teen Academy students
An FBI agent pulls prints in a demonstration at the FBI Teen Academy. 85 juniors and seniors from West Virginia were able to attend the academy, which was held at the FBI CJIS Center in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Tri-State Gazebo celebrates 25 years
OAKLAND — The Garrett County commissioners recently issued a proclamation to Tri-State Gazebo, Inc., recognizing and celebrating the business’s 25th anniversary. Business Development Specialist Connor Norman presented the proclamation to Dan Miller, owner of Tri-State Gazebo, on Oct. 11.
WVNews
County Roads Division gears up for winter operations
OAKLAND — Even before any mention of snow in the forecast, Garrett County Public Works Roads Division garages are ready to move into winter operations mode when the need arises. This includes all the stockpiling of anti-skid materials and salt, as well as preparation of snow removal equipment.
WVNews
Mary Lee Griffin
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lee Griffin, 89, of Bridgeport departed this life on 10/18/2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Myersville, MD, on October 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Oliver Morris Smouse and Lorena Falkenstein Smouse.
WVNews
Will WVU be gone with the wind in Lubbock?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When West Virginia travels to Lubbock, Tex., this Saturday to take on the Red Raiders in Big 12 football, it would appear to be on the surface to be a very difficult game to predict. Both sides are 3-3 overall, 2-3 in the conference....
WVNews
Health Department supports Oct. 29 National Prescription Take-Back Day
OAKLAND — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is coordinating the 23rd National Drug Take-Back Initiative across the United States on Saturday, Oct. 29. In support of this event, the Garrett County Health Department is reminding everyone.
WVNews
WVU pass defense will be tested by Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Throwing the football and Texas Tech go together like meatballs and spaghetti. They didn't invent the forward pass, but they have made the most use of it over the years and this year is no exception, as evidenced the last time the Red Raiders took the field and lost to No. 7 Oklahoma State, throwing the ball no fewer than 62 times.
WVNews
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears
The biggest difference in West Virginia's 43-40 win over Baylor from the loss to Texas? The Mountaineers were able to match big plays by producing some of their own, and although execution was by no means perfect, WVU kept counter-punching until it was able to land the final decisive blows.
WVNews
Garrett Board adopts new Elementary Social Studies Curriculum
OAKLAND — Mrs. Candy Maust, supervisor of English Language Arts (ELA) and social studies, presented myWorld Interactive® K-5 social studies curriculum at the September monthly Board meeting. The curriculum has been out for public review and/or comment since that time at the Grantsville/Northern Middle School building and the...
WVNews
Check It Out! Book reviews from Ruth Enlow Library
OAKLAND — The Ruth Enlow Library, Garrett County’s public library system, offers reviews each month of books that are currently available for lending. “Thaddeus Stevens: The Making of an Inconvenient Hero”
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Aurora Area Historical Society will have its fall and Christmas Craft Bazaar featuring local crafters on Nov. 4-5. On Friday, the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and pottery, history books and a bake sale also will be available. Contact 304-288-6859 or 240-321-0498 for more information.
WVNews
Jamison named as 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador
McHENRY — Peggy Jamison was chosen as the 2022 Honorary Golden Ambassador of the 55th annual Autumn Glory Festival. The announcement was made at the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Autumn Glory Kick-Off Reception on Oct. 12 at McHenry Lodge at Wisp Resort.
