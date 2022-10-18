CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — WorkForce West Virginia announces the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Nov. 2 from 12 - 3 pm. “We had a wonderful kickoff to our Statewide Virtual Job Fair series last month,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations from all across the state, resulting in nearly 50 submitted resumes. We are excited to see this series continue to grow as we provide a free, virtual space for West Virginians to explore career opportunities.” Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event. Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO