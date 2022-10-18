Read full article on original website
Whiskey tourism is growing in West Virginia
For generations, visitors have come to West Virginia for the scenery and a taste of adventure, but over the past few years, they’re coming to sample something else.
Workforce WV to host virtual job fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — WorkForce West Virginia announces the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Nov. 2 from 12 - 3 pm. “We had a wonderful kickoff to our Statewide Virtual Job Fair series last month,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations from all across the state, resulting in nearly 50 submitted resumes. We are excited to see this series continue to grow as we provide a free, virtual space for West Virginians to explore career opportunities.” Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event. Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie found dead, official says
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — A Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus roughly a week ago was found dead Thursday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found by an employee outside on the campus facilities grounds behind tennis courts at about 1...
Garrett College names CTTC for Beitzel
MCHENRY — Workforce training has always been an issue of importance to Delegate Wendell Beitzel, who strongly supported the creation of Garrett College’s Career Technology Training Center in Accident. In recognition of his efforts in this field, the Garrett College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to rename that...
Judge postpones trial of former chief of staff to governor
BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has postponed the trial of Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff. The Baltimore Sun reports that Roy McGrath asked the judge through his lawyer to postpone the trial because federal prosecutors had handed over more than 8,800 pages of evidence in recent weeks.
