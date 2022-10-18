ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials

By Martin Berrios
 2 days ago
Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac.

As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.

The two entities have enjoyed what seems to be a successful partnership as neither party has publicly spoken negatively about the other. But considering that the “God Did” rapper has formally asked to see the books, it seems their relationship has gone awry. Jay-Z launched D’Ussé Cognac back in 2011 in what was originally reported as a 50/50 arrangement. Since then the spirit has become a mainstay in Hip-Hop nightlife. Most recently Megan Thee Stallion popularized the selection with her song “Drive The Boat.” Driving the boat is when you pour, into someone’s mouth, a shot of D’Ussé straight from the bottle.

Neither Jay-Z or Bacardi have commented on legal action.

New York City, NY
