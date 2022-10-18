Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Experts are warning the owner of a TikTok-famous emu against kissing and cuddling the bird after she said he had avian flu, calling it 'extremely dangerous'
The owner of the TikTok famous Emmanuel the Emu, Taylor Blake, recently revealed that he had Avian Flu but continued to post photos kissing him.
Spirit of the age in ’50s was far different than today
In the last century, playwright William Inge ("Picnic," "Bus Stop," "Come Back, Little Sheba") penned an appropriate line for our times: “Whoever marries himself to the spirit of this age will find himself a widower in the next.”. This sentiment certainly rings true, and especially in this age of...
Comments / 0