ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

These NC metro areas rank among the top 10 fastest-growing economies in the US

These are relatively good economic times for North Carolina’s two biggest metro regions: The Charlotte and Raleigh/Durham areas rank in the top 10 fastest-growing economies among U.S. metro areas, according to a new report. The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise’s report “2022’s Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S., Ranked,” released...
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lodging

Extended Stay America Signs Agreement for 15 Premier Suites Hotels

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced it signed a development agreement with a partnership comprised of Concord Hospitality and Whitman Peterson to develop 15 new Extended Stay America Premier Suites hotels. The properties will be located in major markets throughout the Western United States, including Denver, Colorado; Phoenix, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Salt Lake City, Utah.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings

This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale

According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”

For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sam's Club raises its annual membership fee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam's Club is raising its annual membership fee for the first time in nine years. Rates have increased from $45 to $50 for a basic club membership while “plus” memberships have increased from $100 to $110. The CEO of the Walmart-owned retailer said last...
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lancaster County, SC

Formerly known as Barnettsville, Lancaster County lies in the Charlotte Metropolitan Area in South Carolina. Founded in the 1750s by settlers from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the eponymous seat of Lancaster County is also famously known as the Red Rose City. The region surges with landmarks of historical importance, such as Buford’s...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wanderwisdom.com

A Complete Guide to Crowders Mountain State Park, North Carolina

Efficient Admin (aka Michelle) has been hiking for eight years on the wonderful mountain trails of North Carolina and South Carolina. In 2013, Crowders Mountain was voted the number one state park in North Carolina. This spectacular mountain, like many others, would not exist today if it were not for the efforts of concerned citizens dedicated to protecting our environment from continued development.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

What are 'ghost job' postings?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hiring managers are creating "ghost job" postings to protect their business. It's a new trend popping up everywhere where employers post job positions that they have no intention of filling. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
MATTHEWS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy