Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
Raleigh News & Observer
These NC metro areas rank among the top 10 fastest-growing economies in the US
These are relatively good economic times for North Carolina’s two biggest metro regions: The Charlotte and Raleigh/Durham areas rank in the top 10 fastest-growing economies among U.S. metro areas, according to a new report. The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise’s report “2022’s Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S., Ranked,” released...
Oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina up for sale
Since 1947, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina has sat on a piece of property on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte.
qcnews.com
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
Lodging
Extended Stay America Signs Agreement for 15 Premier Suites Hotels
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced it signed a development agreement with a partnership comprised of Concord Hospitality and Whitman Peterson to develop 15 new Extended Stay America Premier Suites hotels. The properties will be located in major markets throughout the Western United States, including Denver, Colorado; Phoenix, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Salt Lake City, Utah.
Developer’s plan for 1,000-plus homes in region runs into opposition
LANCASTER COUNTY , S.C. — A rezoning request for a large property in Lancaster County has been recommended for denial by the planning commission. On Tuesday, the commission voted against a recommendation for approval of a rezoning request for 780.4 acres off Van Wyck Road. It also recommended denial of an accompanying development agreement for the property.
country1037fm.com
Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings
This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
country1037fm.com
Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale
According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub. Homicide rates are up across the board in America’s most-populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities in the nation. The cities are ranked based on these three weighted […]
Former Levine Museum site to become 32-story apartment tower
VeLa Development Partners will break ground early next year on a $170 million project that will replace the Levine Museum of the New South’s former home with high-rise apartments. Nick Benjamin, principal at VeLa, told CBJ on Wednesday that its plans for 200 E. Seventh St., the former site...
Apartments being built next to Roof Above near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — There’s now more information about what crews have been working on at a site on the outskirts of Uptown Charlotte. A developer has submitted plans to the City of Charlotte for the Silver Hills at NoDa apartment complex at 900 North Tryon Street. The development is...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
WCNC
Sam's Club raises its annual membership fee
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam's Club is raising its annual membership fee for the first time in nine years. Rates have increased from $45 to $50 for a basic club membership while “plus” memberships have increased from $100 to $110. The CEO of the Walmart-owned retailer said last...
WCNC
IRS moving tax brackets to help Americans keep up with inflation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're all paying more for groceries and gas, but are you getting paid more? Probably not, and that seems unfair. But it's possible that record inflation might work in your favor come tax time. The IRS is changing tax brackets to help your bottom line. So...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lancaster County, SC
Formerly known as Barnettsville, Lancaster County lies in the Charlotte Metropolitan Area in South Carolina. Founded in the 1750s by settlers from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the eponymous seat of Lancaster County is also famously known as the Red Rose City. The region surges with landmarks of historical importance, such as Buford’s...
Landmark west Charlotte Dairy Queen, built in 1947, listed for sale
CHARLOTTE — The Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop, located at 2732 Wilkinson Boulevard, was put up for sale on Sept. 22 for $1.4 million. According to one listing, the half-acre site just outside of Uptown Charlotte has various retail uses, including fast food, express oil change and auto detailing/car wash.
wanderwisdom.com
A Complete Guide to Crowders Mountain State Park, North Carolina
Efficient Admin (aka Michelle) has been hiking for eight years on the wonderful mountain trails of North Carolina and South Carolina. In 2013, Crowders Mountain was voted the number one state park in North Carolina. This spectacular mountain, like many others, would not exist today if it were not for the efforts of concerned citizens dedicated to protecting our environment from continued development.
What are 'ghost job' postings?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hiring managers are creating "ghost job" postings to protect their business. It's a new trend popping up everywhere where employers post job positions that they have no intention of filling. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
