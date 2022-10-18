ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

silverscreenandroll.com

Explained: Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schröder’s thumb injuries

Newly reacquired Lakers Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant both suffered injuries to their thumb that required surgery this week. The German international point guard Schroder injured his in his first game back after a delayed arrival in Los Angeles due to visa issues. The team was at first unsure if his plan of care would require surgery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Cavs' Garland leaves loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid

TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid after Trent accidentally poked Garland in the eye with 3:51 to play in the first half. Garland received attention on the court before returning to the locker room for treatment. “His head was clear and all those things, but he was cut and bleeding pretty bad from the inside of his eyelid,” Bickerstaff said.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams (knee) out again Friday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams' rookie season had some injury issues, missing 20 games to kick off his NBA career. Now in Year 2, he will have missed the first two games of the year due to right knee soreness. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Wizards vs Pacers Season Opener: Second Half Notes

At 5:04 on the clock, the Wizards increased the score to 81-68. The Pacers respond by taking a timeout. With Myles Turner out, the Wizards continued to dominate the paint making 42 of their points so far in the game there. Wizards and basketball fans overall got to see a...
The Associated Press

Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102 on Wednesday night. The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich. This year’s squad bears no resemblance to the veteran-led teams that won five NBA championships and appeared in a league-record 22 straight postseasons under Popovich. Averaging 23.4 years, this is the youngest roster in Popovich’s 27 seasons as San Antonio coach.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out again for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball is expected to miss the beginning of the season, but it's unclear how long that will be. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 24 points in Wednesday's season opener while adding 6 boards, 6 assists, and 4 triples. He should continue to operate as the primary point guard while Ball is out. Dennis Smith Jr. also played well with 12 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, and 2 triples in 21 minutes.
CHARLOTTE, NC

