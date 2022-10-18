Read full article on original website
Related
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Knicks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Julius Randle
One of the teams under the most pressure in 2022-23 is certainly the New York Knicks. After a long-awaited playoff appearance in 2020-21, fans expected an improvement in 2021-22. However, things did not go as planned. The Knicks went just 37-45, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. Part of it...
silverscreenandroll.com
Explained: Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schröder’s thumb injuries
Newly reacquired Lakers Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant both suffered injuries to their thumb that required surgery this week. The German international point guard Schroder injured his in his first game back after a delayed arrival in Los Angeles due to visa issues. The team was at first unsure if his plan of care would require surgery.
Cavs' Garland leaves loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid
TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid after Trent accidentally poked Garland in the eye with 3:51 to play in the first half. Garland received attention on the court before returning to the locker room for treatment. “His head was clear and all those things, but he was cut and bleeding pretty bad from the inside of his eyelid,” Bickerstaff said.
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Knicks
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their initial injury report for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks.
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (knee) out again Friday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams' rookie season had some injury issues, missing 20 games to kick off his NBA career. Now in Year 2, he will have missed the first two games of the year due to right knee soreness. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court.
Sporting News
How long is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Thunder guard
The Thunder enter the 2022-23 season with a couple of injuries to core players, but help is on the way. No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren is already sidelined for the entire season but Shai Gilgeous-Alexader, who missed all of training camp and the preseason with a knee injury, is expected to be available for Opening Night.
Yardbarker
Wizards vs Pacers Season Opener: Second Half Notes
At 5:04 on the clock, the Wizards increased the score to 81-68. The Pacers respond by taking a timeout. With Myles Turner out, the Wizards continued to dominate the paint making 42 of their points so far in the game there. Wizards and basketball fans overall got to see a...
Hornets podcast: Terry Rozier motivated to end Charlotte’s playoff drought
The veteran guard joins The QC Hornets’ Nest to discuss a variety of topics, including how he’s giving injury advice to LaMelo Ball.
Cavs’ Darius Garland exits due to eye injury
Cleveland point guard Darius Garland exited the Cavaliers’ season opener against the host Toronto Raptors on Wednesday due to a
Cleveland Cavaliers Update Darius Garland's Injury Status
On Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave an injury update on Darius Garland.
Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102 on Wednesday night. The Spurs opened their 50th season in San Antonio inauspiciously, losing a season opener for only the third time under Gregg Popovich. This year’s squad bears no resemblance to the veteran-led teams that won five NBA championships and appeared in a league-record 22 straight postseasons under Popovich. Averaging 23.4 years, this is the youngest roster in Popovich’s 27 seasons as San Antonio coach.
Bulls without ‘100 percent’ healthy Zach LaVine vs. Heat
Bulls guard Zach LaVine will not play in the opener on Wednesday night, leaving Chicago without its starting backcourt against
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out again for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball is expected to miss the beginning of the season, but it's unclear how long that will be. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 24 points in Wednesday's season opener while adding 6 boards, 6 assists, and 4 triples. He should continue to operate as the primary point guard while Ball is out. Dennis Smith Jr. also played well with 12 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, and 2 triples in 21 minutes.
Comments / 0