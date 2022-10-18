ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN’s College GameDay has its new resident jackass — and he’s not the worst

In its heyday, College GameDay was the de facto No. 2 studio show behind Inside the NBA. Pregame shows are notorious for filling the air time with a panel of experts struggling to find opportunities to make points or move the conversation into a meaningful discussion. I challenge you to watch the Sunday NFL shows on ESPN, CBS, Fox, or the NFL Network for more than 15 minutes without audibly screaming, “Oh my god, who the fuck cares?!” 17 times.
It’s the NBA’s turn to take up the mantle for Brittney Griner

They say, “out of sight, out of mind.” Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case for Brittney Griner, largely due to her wife and the women of the WNBA. But now it’s time for reinforcements. With the 76ers and Celtics tipping the season off on Tuesday night...
Russell Wilson’s well-manicured persona now in lock-step with his play style

This NFL season has been defined by a lot of unwatchable prime-time games, and the biggest offender without a doubt is the Denver Broncos. They’ve been on national TV four of the first six weeks, and are 1-3 in those appearances. The offense has tallied outputs of 16, 11, nine, and 16 points in those four games while being outscored 58-52.
Charles Barkley Had Some Choice Words For The Russell Westbrook-L.A. Situation

Hall of Fame power forward-turned-essential Turner Sports broadcaster Charles Barkley weighed in on the growing Russell Westbrook trade chatter during your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 season debut, a 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors in which the Dubs led by as many as 27 points while L.A.'s three most expensive players (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Westbrook) combined for 77 points in some gratuitous, Kevin Love-esque stat-padding during what they knew was a losing effort.
