When: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

What: Rand Morgan Elevated Storage Tank Ribbon Cutting

Where: 9359 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78409

Who: Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo

Billy Lerma, District 1 Councilmember

Mike Pusley, At-Large Councilmember

City Manager Peter Zanoni

Michael Murphy, Chief Operations Officer for Corpus Christi Water

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The City of Corpus Christi is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the Rand Morgan Elevated Storage Tank (also known as a water tower) being placed into service.

Construction of the water tower was completed in 2018, but the tower was not put into operation. Additional modifications and equipment were needed to regulate the pressure of the water leaving the tower before entering the distribution system. The City completed the changes and placed the water tower into operation in July this year.

The ribbon-cutting will be available for viewing on the following City social media channels:

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or email robertg8@cctexas.com. Media representatives can also contact Community Outreach Specialist Erin Hawkins at 361-826-1817 or by email at erinh@cctexas.com.