Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
itrwrestling.com
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
wrestlingrumors.net
Two WWE Legends Talk Helping Edge vs. The Judgment Day
He has some options. There are different ways to present a feud, with one of the options being to have one wrestler vs. a group. It can make things complicated for the one who is on their own and the situation often involves finding someone else to help in the fight. That is the case again and now two legends are at least considering offering their assistance to their old friend or rival.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Told Ronda Rousey She Could Not Do Hardcore Spot At Extreme Rules
During a recent stream of "God of War" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet," WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was asked by a fan if there were any spots in her Extreme Rules match against Liv Morgan that got turned down by WWE officials. Rousey revealed that she pitched a big finish, but was told they couldn't go that extreme.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
PWMania
AEW Issues Update on Adam Page’s Status Following AEW Dynamite Injury
Due to Adam Page’s injury, the world title match that was scheduled to take place between Jon Moxley and Adam Page on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite had to be stopped. AEW has issued the following in a recent update. “Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On Relationship With Bret Hart
Few wrestlers have shared the kind of storied rivalry, both in and out of the ring, as the one between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. Michaels, who now works as a producer for "WWE NXT," made an appearance on "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani and the topic of his feud against Hart was brought up. Thankfully, Michaels had nothing but good things to say about his old foe.
wrestlinginc.com
Wendi Richter Claims WWE Hall Of Famer Tried To Break Her Back
In the 1980s, Wendi Richter soared to WWF stardom with her charisma and impressive athletic ability amidst the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" era. Mixing it up with the likes of Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, Richter became a two-time WWF Women's Champion, but perhaps her most high-profile bouts — including 1984's The Brawl To End It All, whose ratings success paved the way for the first WrestleMania, and the infamous Original Screwjob in 1985 — came against her fellow WWE Hall of Famer, The Fabulous Moolah.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
411mania.com
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Gives Update On His Fight Future
WWE superstar Bobby Lashley hasn't had a mixed martial arts bout since 2016, but the itch to compete hasn't left him. When Lashley returned to WWE back in 2018, it was assumed by many that his MMA career was over. Vince McMahon rarely allowed WWE superstars with prior combat sports backgrounds to compete in a fight while under contract (though he made an exception for Brock Lesnar, who took on Mark Hunt at UFC 200). However, with McMahon now out of the picture and Paul "Triple H" Levesque being promoted to Chief Content Officer, things are a bit different now. If Lashley were given the chance to have an MMA fight while under his WWE deal, he might just take it.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Hopes To Work With A 'Family Friend' In WWE
Solo Sikoa has opened up on a family friend of The Bloodline who he'd like to share the ring with some day. Sikoa made his main roster debut at the conclusion of WWE Clash at the Castle, costing Drew McIntyre his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns. While...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Regrets Sending Prayers To Hangman Page
It was a scary moment for everyone involved in pro wrestling last night when "Hangman" Adam Page was stretchered out of the ring after landing on his head taking a lariat from Jon Moxley in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." And while it appears Page will be missing some time due to suffering a concussion, early reports have indicated he didn't suffer any other significant injuries, leaving the wrestling world to breathe a sigh of relief.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Talking About Paying Triple H Back
With the monumental news of Vince McMahon retiring beginning to fade into the past, the WWE is currently in a great spot, with Triple H running the main roster side of things and his best friend Shawn Michaels taking over his duties down on the developmental side with "NXT." The two have experienced it all together in the WWE and are now steering the ship for the company that helped introduce them to one another. However, their relationship has had its ups and downs throughout, with the two experiencing things like the Montreal Screwjob together, where they vehemently had to come to the defense of one another during a difficult time.
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Recalls Hulk Hogan No-Showing Big AWA Show At Vince McMahon's Request
Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, reflected on the time the American Wrestling Association (AWA) was left stunned by Hulk Hogan's decision to no-show its huge Christmas night event in 1983 in St Paul, Minn., at the request of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon had been looking to purchase the AWA, but the promotion also was in talks with CBS to promote a huge clash between Hogan and AWA World Champion Nick Bockwinkel at a special event in April 1984.
Comments / 0