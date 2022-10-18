ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lakers Daily

Kevin Durant annoyed by criticism Russell Westbrook has received, takes aim at ‘toxic’ dialogue currently surrounding NBA

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant is expressing his disgust with the relentless criticism being directed at his former teammate Russell Westbrook. Durant offered his thoughts on “The ETCs with Kevin Durant” podcast and said that while criticism is normal, the expectations that help fuel it can reach impossible levels.
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadspin

ESPN’s College GameDay has its new resident jackass — and he’s not the worst

In its heyday, College GameDay was the de facto No. 2 studio show behind Inside the NBA. Pregame shows are notorious for filling the air time with a panel of experts struggling to find opportunities to make points or move the conversation into a meaningful discussion. I challenge you to watch the Sunday NFL shows on ESPN, CBS, Fox, or the NFL Network for more than 15 minutes without audibly screaming, “Oh my god, who the fuck cares?!” 17 times.
Deadspin

It’s the NBA’s turn to take up the mantle for Brittney Griner

They say, “out of sight, out of mind.” Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case for Brittney Griner, largely due to her wife and the women of the WNBA. But now it’s time for reinforcements. With the 76ers and Celtics tipping the season off on Tuesday night...
Variety

Chiney Ogwumike Extends ESPN Deal, Could Start Calling NBA Games

Chiney Ogwumike has big plans after striking a new deal with ESPN that extends her stay there and is certain to expand her presence. The 6′ 4″ Los Angeles Sparks forward is gearing up to start calling NBA games for ESPN, adding to her regular presence on “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown.” She has many other duties, including a thriving career in the WNBA, where she was the first overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft from Stanford University, and the 2014 WNBA Rookie of the Year and a two-time WNBA All-Star. She is also the vice president of the WNBA...
Vibe

Shaquille O’Neal, Fellow ‘Inside The NBA’ Hosts Extend TNT Contracts

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced on Monday (Oct. 17) that TNT’s Inside the NBA show co-hosts —Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal — have re-signed to the network for the long run, Variety reports. All four hosts will have their contracts extended with a pay increase. “I’m happy for ‘The Godfather’ and Kenneth … is there someone else I’m forgetting?” O’Neal jokingly said. “I’m kidding … love you, Charles. As long as I say, ‘Are you not entertained?’ and the answer is ‘Yes,’ then we’re going to keep this thing going.”More from VIBE.comCelebrities And Athletes React To Kyrie...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy