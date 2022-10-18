Read full article on original website
Cash allegedly taken at Burlington Coat Factory in Springfield, left by customer by mistake
Detectives from the Springfield Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people after cash was taken that was left by a customer by accident.
Thursday Morning News Update
In this update, Westfield Police executed a search warrant Tuesday resulting in the confiscation of THC vape cartridges and other products, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced they've received 29 sports wagering operator scoping surveys, and the Parade of the Big Balloons has been canceled for a third straight year in Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
TRAFFIC: Dump truck rollover on Mass. Pike in Ludlow
A dump truck rolled over on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike near Exit 54 in Ludlow on Wednesday.
State Police continue search for missing Vermont truck, firearms
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest out of Palmer where a stolen truck from Vermont and the search for suspects led to a massive police presence Tuesday. According to State Police, they received reports that a stolen truck from Vermont was parked outside an apartment building...
Vermont State Police Arrest Max Carson Of Middlebury, Vermont For DUI
Tuesday night, around 7:32 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to the area of Green Street in the Town of Waltham, Vermont. Troopers responded to the area for a report of a vehicle off the roadway. The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Max Carson, 21, of Middlebury, Vermont.
First Responders Giving Day: Blandford Fire
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic.
First Responders Safety Giving Day: Ludlow Police
Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park. Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Northampton.
1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield. Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon. They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another...
Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged out of Palmer regarding the stolen truck from Vermont and the suspect police are now looking for. Police said that a truck was stolen out of Vermont and brought to a location in Palmer. At the time of the crime, police said that multiple weapons were inside the truck.
Wednesday afternoon news update
Westfield store closed after allegedly selling illegal vape products
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy.
Springfield crews respond to Liberty Street after SUV nearly crashes through fence
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded just down the road from our studio on Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a motor vehicle accident. An SUV ended up off the road and nearly went through a fence. Massachusetts State Police were on scene assisting with the accident, which...
Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer
Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck
Massachusetts woman faces charges for alleged bee attack on police
A Hadley woman is facing charges after she tried using bee hives to attack the Hampden County Sherriff's deputies.
Thieves use BB guns to shoot out car windows in West Springfield
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic.
Mass. cops victims of ‘sting’ operation
SPRINGFIELD — A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of 49...
Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic.
Greenfield Police Department Back To Full Cruiser Deployment
(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Police Department has reinstated the two cruisers that were taken off the road in May due to rising fuel costs and impending budget cuts. In May, four cruisers with one officer in each were reduced to two cruisers with two officers in each. The impact of this was reduced response time and fewer patrols possible. As fuel costs have come down, the department brought one cruiser back in September and the other back in October.
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy
Westfield store closed after allegedly selling illegal vape products. A Westfield smoke shop is closed until further notice after a recent raid.
