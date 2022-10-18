(Greenfield, MA) The Greenfield Police Department has reinstated the two cruisers that were taken off the road in May due to rising fuel costs and impending budget cuts. In May, four cruisers with one officer in each were reduced to two cruisers with two officers in each. The impact of this was reduced response time and fewer patrols possible. As fuel costs have come down, the department brought one cruiser back in September and the other back in October.

