ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Mass. cops victims of ‘sting’ operation

SPRINGFIELD — A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of 49...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials: Hadley woman uses bees to attack deputies during eviction

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A routine eviction turned into a sting operation, literally. It all played out in Longmeadow as a woman allegedly unleashed a swarm of bees on Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve eviction papers. In photos provided by the sheriff’s department, you can see...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield store closed after allegedly selling illegal vape products

Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy. Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town: October 20. Jueves Avances Noticiero. Updated: 14 hours ago. Erik Rosario le dará un adelanto de los...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday Morning News Update

In this update, Westfield Police executed a search warrant Tuesday resulting in the confiscation of THC vape cartridges and other products, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced they've received 29 sports wagering operator scoping surveys, and the Parade of the Big Balloons has been canceled for a third straight year in Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Investigation into stolen truck from Vermont closes down Palmer neighborhood

Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Town by Town: community care package, firefighter recruits, and Laurel Park. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is...
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

First Responders Giving Day: Blandford Fire

Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. Town...
BLANDFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged out of Palmer regarding the stolen truck from Vermont and the suspect police are now looking for. Police said that a truck was stolen out of Vermont and brought to a location in Palmer. At the time of the crime, police said that multiple weapons were inside the truck.
PALMER, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield. Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon. They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy