Cash allegedly taken at Burlington Coat Factory in Springfield, left by customer by mistake
Detectives from the Springfield Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people after cash was taken that was left by a customer by accident.
Man paralyzed from police van no longer faces charges in Connecticut
The man paralyzed while in new haven police custody is no longer facing charges.
Man arrested after police search Whip City Smokes in Westfield
A man was arrested Tuesday following a search of Whip City Smokes in Westfield.
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
Four Springfield residents arrested after cocaine, heroin seized after surveillance on Walnut Street
More than 1,000 grams of cocaine were found after a Springfield Resident Office DEA Task Force Investigation on Saturday.
Journal Inquirer
Mass. cops victims of ‘sting’ operation
SPRINGFIELD — A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of 49...
westernmassnews.com
Officials: Hadley woman uses bees to attack deputies during eviction
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A routine eviction turned into a sting operation, literally. It all played out in Longmeadow as a woman allegedly unleashed a swarm of bees on Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve eviction papers. In photos provided by the sheriff’s department, you can see...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield store closed after allegedly selling illegal vape products
Westfield store closed after allegedly selling illegal vape products
westernmassnews.com
Thursday Morning News Update
In this update, Westfield Police executed a search warrant Tuesday resulting in the confiscation of THC vape cartridges and other products, the Mass. Gaming Commission announced they've received 29 sports wagering operator scoping surveys, and the Parade of the Big Balloons has been canceled for a third straight year in Springfield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Investigation into stolen truck from Vermont closes down Palmer neighborhood
Investigation into stolen truck from Vermont closes down Palmer neighborhood

Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic.
Adams Woman In Trouble For Loaded Weapon And OUI After Crashing Into Police Car
Here's a question, Berkshire County: What could be worse than being stopped by police for driving while drunk? How about this? Actually crashing into a police vehicle because you're driving drunk. And if that weren't bad enough, while conducting a search on your vehicle, the police find a loaded weapon...
Cut-through between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield closed
There will be a temporary road closure between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield.
Two men charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl in Springfield after 20,000 bags seized
Two men were arrested in Springfield on Sunday after an alleged drug transaction of heroin/fentanyl.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Dissecting the potential changes to Springfield Police use of force policy
Westfield store closed after allegedly selling illegal vape products. A Westfield smoke shop is closed until further notice after a recent raid.
westernmassnews.com
First Responders Giving Day: Blandford Fire
First Responders Giving Day: Blandford Fire

Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic.
Truck crashed into tree on Amherst Road in Pelham
Pelham Fire Crew were called to Amherst Rd. Wednesday night for a single-car crash.
westernmassnews.com
Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged out of Palmer regarding the stolen truck from Vermont and the suspect police are now looking for. Police said that a truck was stolen out of Vermont and brought to a location in Palmer. At the time of the crime, police said that multiple weapons were inside the truck.
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized following Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield. Springfield fire officials said that crews were called to a house on Abbott Street early Thursday afternoon. They added that one person was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and another...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to Liberty Street after SUV nearly crashes through fence
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded just down the road from our studio on Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon for reports of a motor vehicle accident. An SUV ended up off the road and nearly went through a fence. Massachusetts State Police were on scene assisting with the accident, which...
