Evans Hankey steps down as Apple’s chief hardware designer
Evans Hankeythe person who replaced the legendary Jony Ive in 2019 as Apple’s chief hardware designer has decided to leave the company After three years. Of course, she will remain in her position on an interim basis for the next six months, until the company finds someone to replace her.
Logitech has the Pencil that the new iPad is missing
During yesterday afternoon, Apple updated its line of ipads, as planned. Several of the models were updated with more powerful chips and new designs. The rest simply experienced a considerable price increase. However, all eyes turned to him. ipad input. In addition to increasing its screen, improving its internal components and changing the Lightning over USB-C, Apple has made a pretty stupid move with the Apple Pencil. Now you need a adapter that is sold separately to be able to recharge it. Logitechfor his part, has done the right thing, and they have just improve your crayon so you can use it with the new iPad without problems.
which one to choose to mount a Netflix at home?
We currently have many options for enjoy streaming movies and seriesplatforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ They offer us a great variety. However, to be able to access all the content we have to contract each and every one of them, which makes the annual cost skyrocket. Many users are resorting to assembling at home a NAS serverand use some program to comfortably view all the multimedia content of the server, today we are going to explain the main characteristics and differences of the three most popular: Plex, JellyFin and Emby.
Chrome deleted all the websites I had visited, but with this trick I got them back
Largely due to the enormous use that we currently make of web browsers, programs such as Google Chrome We use them for several years. It is true that we periodically receive updates to improve the functionality and security of the application, but at the same time we keep our own data during that period.
Cheap Samsung A33 5G: where to buy it at the best price?
The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone has been available for purchase in France since April 1, 2022. New processor, AI-powered cameras, large 6.4″ screen, two-day battery life and 5G connectivity, the smartphone has it all. to please. Where to buy it at the best price?. It was on March...
Look at these 5 aspects of your router to know if it is good or not
If you have a router and want to know if it is good or not, you should check both its technical characteristics, as well as basic performance tests to see if it works well or not. It is very important to determine if our router is good or not, because the operation of the wired and wireless network in our house will depend on it, and it could affect the home automation devices we have, online games with a console or PC, and even the user experience while consuming multimedia content on the Smart TV. Next, we will indicate what aspects you should pay attention to in your current routerand determine if it is good or not.
Silly apps and games you didn’t know existed for Alexa
Echo devices can greatly increase your productivity. Home automation is Alexa’s strong point. Not having to get up from where you are to turn on a light or stop the music saves you a lot of time. The same goes for reminders, alarms and other technologies built into the device. But let’s not fool ourselves. Not everything in Alexa is productivity. If you don’t believe it, there goes a whole string of bullshit in the form of skills that you can install on your device to spend the time:
What are the advantages of using a smart power strip with WiFi
A smart power strip with Wi-Fi is similar to a smart plug, but in this case we will be able to plug in more than one device. Basically it is like a traditional power strip, but we are going to be able to control it via Wi-Fi and take advantage of certain clear advantages that you will see that can be useful in your day to day.
Has your keyboard started to malfunction? Fix it with this program
Users who usually spend many hours in front of the computer, once they have become accustomed to a type of keyboard, they have a hard time changing it. Some, in fact, opt for old keyboards, like the ones IBM made for the first PCs to hit the market. These keyboards do not incorporate the Windows key since it was not incorporated until Windows 95 was launched on the market. Thanks to SharpKeys, any other key on the keyboard can be configured to act as the Windows key.
LibreOffice has become paid, what happened?
Surely we have heard of LibreOffice. The office suite The Document Foundation It was born as a fork of the OpenOffice project in order to offer users an open source, totally free, and free alternative to Microsoft Office. Currently, this suite is one of the largest projects within the OpenSource field, and a piece of software that, of course, has changed the world of software, both in Windows and Linux. However, despite the fact that it has always been a free program, today we can find a paid version. Specifically from 4.59 euros. What happened?
Which brand of processors gets hotter, Intel or AMD?
One of the things that all the chips in our computer do, apart from storing, transmitting and processing data, is to generate heat. Well, the latest generations of Intel and AMD processors reach average temperatures at least above normal. 85 °C in the case of the Intel Core 13 and 95 °C if we talk about the AMD Ryzen 7000. Is this something we really need to worry about? Have Intel and AMD given up on this?
This will have to pay to share an account on Netflix, is it still worth it?
Undoubtedly, the vast majority of us have Netflix thanks to the fact that we share the subscription. This possibility has always been offered by the company. And she’s even joked about it in some of her own series, so it’s never been a problem for her, until now. For a little over a year, the company has been threatening users with ending the account sharing function, although it has not finished making a move, until now. And it is that, finally, we already know how much it is going to cost us to share our account with other people, making us rethink if it is still worth it.
We already know what the next Netflix flop is going to be, and you’re going to pay for it
Most of you already know first-hand that Netflix is known for the movies, series, and documentaries that we can play on its platform. We find content both of our own production and that of third parties and we have the possibility of pay a subscription to benefit from it all. However, and partly due to its enormous popularity, the company as such wants to enter other sectors that are also related to leisure.
what premieres to see on HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon this October
The weekend has arrived and with it the opportunity to quietly enjoy new series and movies. If you were also looking forward to welcoming Friday to make your marathon plan at home and disconnect from the week, here we bring you the most interesting proposals that have come to HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video these last 5 days. Note that they are not wasted.
Why it is advisable to use a common user account in Windows
Windows it is an operating system that has tended to normalize bad practices among users. For those familiar with Linux, macOS, and BSD, it may have crossed your mind to use an administrator-type account by default. Most Windows users use an administrator-type account. to “speed up” the use of the...
2 TB of space for your PlayStation, in a limited edition, at almost half price!
Games are taking up more and more space on consoles, and there comes a time when the internal storage of the console itself begins to fall short. That’s when it’s time to find a solution. And if we don’t want to uninstall many of the games that we have already downloaded, the fastest, easiest and cheapest way is to buy an external hard drive. And, today, we bring you the best offer you will find to connect to your Play 5 or PS4.
Buy second-hand graphics card, where is it safer?
Now that the graphics card mining bubble has burst, the second hand market He has taken over these, and at fairly good prices. For this reason, now is an excellent time to update your Graphic card buying a semi-new one in the second-hand market, but where would it be more advisable to do it to have guarantee that the product is in good condition? Well, as we have explained to you before, the graphics cards used for mining may not be in very good condition.
How to get unbanned from Discord with a VPN?
The gaming world is massive; the gaming industry has flourished so much over the years that video games and applications related to them have also become extremely successful. Some examples of such gaming applications and platforms include Twitch, Steam, Leverage, and Discord. Among all these applications, Discord is arguably the most loved gaming platform out there, the platform was founded just seven years ago, and in such a short time, it has become people’s favorite.
Is it worth paying more for an expensive VPN? keep this in mind
Currently there are many VPN services to protect our connections from the different devices. There are the VPNs that are totally free, where we generally have many limitations and few options, also, if you are not very careful, it is possible that the product is you and they end up selling certain information about your Internet traffic. In the case of paid VPNs, there are some that are very cheap, and others that are somewhat more expensive. Is it worth paying more for a VPN that is more expensive than another? Or do I better choose the cheapest of all?
Windows tricks Microsoft doesn’t want you to know
To create a shortcut on the desktop of any folder, file or application, we just have to press the right mouse button on the file, folder or file and select the Create shortcut option. Finally, we only have to move the shortcut that we have created to the Windows desktop.
