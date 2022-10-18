Read full article on original website
New iPad Pro models expected to launch today, here’s what you need to know
New iPad Pro models should see the light of day today. After a year and a half since Apple introduced the current generation, rumors about new models being available surfaced on the web throughout this year. Now, it seems today we’ll see what’s next for Apple’s most powerful tablets.
iPad Pro 22 could launch 'in days' (but we’re more excited by new iPad rumours)
Apple's new iPad Pro 2022 could be with us very soon. We've known for some time that Apple has plans to launch its new M2-powered iPad Pro 2022 in October, but according to Bloomberg's Apple insider, Mark Gurman, in his latest weekly Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter, this new tablet could arrive 'in a matter of days'.
techunwrapped.com
One disappointing way the iPad 2022 will be just like the original iPad
The next iPad is rumored to launch at an event in October, and we’ve been hoping for a major redesign. One of the key changes was the expected removal of the home button, bringing the base model iPad in line with the iPad Air, iPad Pro, and just about every fancy iPhone Apple sells besides the bargain-basement iPhone SE.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen "regular" iPad is on sale at a rare discount ahead of iPad 10 launch
Although this year's "Techtober" has kicked off in style with Google's highly anticipated launch of the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch, we don't really expect a lot more action to take place on the mobile product announcement front by the end of the month. But just because Apple,...
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon
With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
CNBC
Apple announces new iPad Pros, redesigned regular iPad and updated Apple TV 4K
Apple announced new versions of its iPad Pros, a new 10th-generation iPad and an updated Apple TV 4K on Tuesday. As in recent years, the company will sell two sizes of the iPad Pros: an 11-inch model and a larger 12.9-inch model. The launches give Apple even more new gadgets...
TechSpot
iPad Pro refresh with M2 silicon expected any day now
In brief: Apple is reportedly just days away from launching a refreshed version of the iPad Pro featuring an upgraded processor. The upgraded models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be offered with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays like the current versions. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, they'll be powered by the same Apple M2 processor that is already shipping in the MacBook Air.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The New IPad Requires a $9 Dongle If You Want to Use the Apple Pencil
Apple introduced a new iPad on Tuesday, and it looks like a good upgrade, with a total redesign. But it requires a $9 dongle to use the optional $99 Apple Pencil with it. Apple introduced a new iPad on Tuesday, and it looks like a good upgrade, with a total redesign. But there's one thing that's just a little silly about it: The $99 optional Apple Pencil requires a dongle to charge and pair with the new iPad.
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
techunwrapped.com
Apple Insider
2022 iPad case pops up at Target ahead of launch
A case from an accessory producer for the as-yet unreleased 2022 iPad has been spotted on store shelves, in a bold bet ahead of Apple's rumored hardware launches. Apple is expected to launch new models of iPad and iPad Pro within days, with each the target of many rumors and leaks. While accessory manufacturers try to predict what Apple will launch and prepare their products to match, one seems to have jumped the gun and released an accessory already.
tipranks.com
Apple Introduces Multiple New Products
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has unveiled a number of products today. This includes a redesigned iPad, the next-generation Apple TV 4K, and iPad Pro. The new iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display along with the A14 Bionic chip for superior performance. Further, the iPad Pro featuring the M2 chip also offers a next-level Apple pencil hover experience as well as faster connectivity.
Foldable iPad reportedly coming in 2024, iPhone variant unlikely
While people’s focus is on new iPad Pro models likely launching today, it seems a foldable iPad could be announced prior to a folding iPhone, according to analyst firm CCS Insight. CCS Insight published its annual prediction report about Apple this Tuesday and it was seen by CNBC. According...
techunwrapped.com
Google’s Pixel team mocks Apple… while tweeting from an iPhone
On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the new M2 iPad Pro, iPad 10, and a next-generation Apple TV 4K. Before the announcement, the company’s CEO Tim Cook posted a #TakeNote hashflag on Twitter so customers could be hyped up about the future products. Then, the Google Pixel US account decided to make a joke with the hashtag, but the social media manager forgot he was tweeting from an iPhone.
techunwrapped.com
The new Apple TV 4K is another Apple Trojan horse
This new version comes with a very specific and punctual change, but it takes a big leap in quality. We are talking about the processor, since the new Apple TV 4K now mounts the processor A15 Bionicgiving you computing and graphics power never before seen in Apple’s media player.
Apple Insider
Apple Store goes down ahead of expected iPad launch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has taken down its online store in advance of a refresh that is expected to include a new M2iPad Pro. As it always does ahead of a major launch, Apple has replaced its...
Apple Insider
Apple reveals iPadOS 16.1 coming October 24
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In its announcements of the new iPad andiPad Pro models, Apple has also specified that iPadOS 16.1 will be available just ahead of the devices' October 26 release date. Apple has previously only confirmed...
