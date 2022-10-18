Read full article on original website
discounted laptop with latest generation processor and SSD drive
One of the main advantages offered by a laptop compared to a desktop computer, are the mobility capabilities that it offers us. We can always take it with us either for professional, personal, or leisure reasons. In addition, if we manage to buy it with a significant discount as is the case at hand, all the better.
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
Chrome deleted all the websites I had visited, but with this trick I got them back
Largely due to the enormous use that we currently make of web browsers, programs such as Google Chrome We use them for several years. It is true that we periodically receive updates to improve the functionality and security of the application, but at the same time we keep our own data during that period.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
Silly apps and games you didn’t know existed for Alexa
Echo devices can greatly increase your productivity. Home automation is Alexa’s strong point. Not having to get up from where you are to turn on a light or stop the music saves you a lot of time. The same goes for reminders, alarms and other technologies built into the device. But let’s not fool ourselves. Not everything in Alexa is productivity. If you don’t believe it, there goes a whole string of bullshit in the form of skills that you can install on your device to spend the time:
Big flash sale on an Asus Gaming PC at Darty with a reduction of -€530
See you very quickly at Darty to take advantage of an incredible flash sale: the brand is offering a reduction of -530€ on the Asus TUF DASH F15 gaming PC. We explain everything about the offer below. For a few days at Darty, you can take advantage of an...
Which brand of processors gets hotter, Intel or AMD?
One of the things that all the chips in our computer do, apart from storing, transmitting and processing data, is to generate heat. Well, the latest generations of Intel and AMD processors reach average temperatures at least above normal. 85 °C in the case of the Intel Core 13 and 95 °C if we talk about the AMD Ryzen 7000. Is this something we really need to worry about? Have Intel and AMD given up on this?
Logitech has the Pencil that the new iPad is missing
During yesterday afternoon, Apple updated its line of ipads, as planned. Several of the models were updated with more powerful chips and new designs. The rest simply experienced a considerable price increase. However, all eyes turned to him. ipad input. In addition to increasing its screen, improving its internal components and changing the Lightning over USB-C, Apple has made a pretty stupid move with the Apple Pencil. Now you need a adapter that is sold separately to be able to recharge it. Logitechfor his part, has done the right thing, and they have just improve your crayon so you can use it with the new iPad without problems.
Evans Hankey steps down as Apple’s chief hardware designer
Evans Hankeythe person who replaced the legendary Jony Ive in 2019 as Apple’s chief hardware designer has decided to leave the company After three years. Of course, she will remain in her position on an interim basis for the next six months, until the company finds someone to replace her.
Are you going to buy the AirPods Pro 2? Check this out first, you’ll appreciate it.
One of the latest products that the Cupertino company has launched on the market are the second generation AirPods Pro, and that is that, after 3 years since the launch of the first version, it was time for them to be renewed. Well, in this post we are going to tell you both the good and the bad about these headphones, so that, before buying them, you can know all their details.
2 TB of space for your PlayStation, in a limited edition, at almost half price!
Games are taking up more and more space on consoles, and there comes a time when the internal storage of the console itself begins to fall short. That’s when it’s time to find a solution. And if we don’t want to uninstall many of the games that we have already downloaded, the fastest, easiest and cheapest way is to buy an external hard drive. And, today, we bring you the best offer you will find to connect to your Play 5 or PS4.
Why it is advisable to use a common user account in Windows
Windows it is an operating system that has tended to normalize bad practices among users. For those familiar with Linux, macOS, and BSD, it may have crossed your mind to use an administrator-type account by default. Most Windows users use an administrator-type account. to “speed up” the use of the...
Cheap Samsung A33 5G: where to buy it at the best price?
The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone has been available for purchase in France since April 1, 2022. New processor, AI-powered cameras, large 6.4″ screen, two-day battery life and 5G connectivity, the smartphone has it all. to please. Where to buy it at the best price?. It was on March...
Look at these 5 aspects of your router to know if it is good or not
If you have a router and want to know if it is good or not, you should check both its technical characteristics, as well as basic performance tests to see if it works well or not. It is very important to determine if our router is good or not, because the operation of the wired and wireless network in our house will depend on it, and it could affect the home automation devices we have, online games with a console or PC, and even the user experience while consuming multimedia content on the Smart TV. Next, we will indicate what aspects you should pay attention to in your current routerand determine if it is good or not.
Buy second-hand graphics card, where is it safer?
Now that the graphics card mining bubble has burst, the second hand market He has taken over these, and at fairly good prices. For this reason, now is an excellent time to update your Graphic card buying a semi-new one in the second-hand market, but where would it be more advisable to do it to have guarantee that the product is in good condition? Well, as we have explained to you before, the graphics cards used for mining may not be in very good condition.
Apple confirms iOS 16.1 release date with various changes and improvements
Earlier this week, Apple outlined a release date for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, covered separately. Subsequently, the company has informed 9to5Mac that it plans to ship iOS 16.1 simultaneously. Hence, Apple is currently working towards distributing the first major iOS update on October 24. Based on recent beta builds,...
Windows tricks Microsoft doesn’t want you to know
To create a shortcut on the desktop of any folder, file or application, we just have to press the right mouse button on the file, folder or file and select the Create shortcut option. Finally, we only have to move the shortcut that we have created to the Windows desktop.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: here are the PC requirements
As the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, Activision has finally revealed the system requirements to play the title on PC. We take stock. As you may know, players will soon be able to compete in joy and joy on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Indeed, the title is expected this October 28, 2022 on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One , PS4 and PS5 and PC.
these games say goodbye to online
It is a serious problem facing the current video game landscape that, in one way or another, offers functions that need to connect again and again to the company’s servers editor that, whether we like it or not, represent a significant expense as the years go by and the critical mass of players decreases along with the popularity of that title. So Electronic Arts has taken the ax out for a walk to clean up.
If you use Windows 10, you have an update waiting for you: install it like this
A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released the first major Windows 11 update, 22H2, for all users of this operating system. This new version has arrived full of changes and new features that were originally planned for release but that, for various reasons, did not arrive on time. But, a few days ago, Microsoft has also launched a new update for all Windows 10 usersan update that has arrived without pain or glory and that hardly anyone has installed yet.
