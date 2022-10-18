Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma Man Gets Life In Prison After Killing Bicyclist To “Impress” Gang Members
An Oklahoma man was sentenced Thursday for shooting and killing a bicyclist in order to impress members of a street gang. Devon Blevins, 29, of Tulsa, was sentenced to life in federal prison. “Devon Blevins took the life of Maurice Burgess in an effort to
KOCO
77-year-old suspect in custody after law enforcement swarms Lincoln County RV park
CHANDLER, Okla. — Law enforcement swarmed a small RV park Friday afternoon in Lincoln County, looking for a suspect wanted on shooting charges in Pottawatomie County. "They had the road all blocked off. And then, all of a sudden here comes a whole herd of them," witness Jeff Gray said.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man says he was shot 10 years ago by person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder case
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A man is speaking out 10 years after being shot by a man Okmulgee Police said is a person of interest in their quadruple homicide investigation. In a FOX23 Exclusive, Robert Skinner recalled the day he was shot in the back by Joe Kennedy in January of 2012.
News On 6
17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Tulsa, Authorities Investigating
A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2:18 a.m. near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Police said the caller heard multiple shots, and the victim was found dead on...
californiaexaminer.net
The Oklahoma Triple Murder Suspect Appears In Florida Court On Unrelated Charges
The man labeled as a “person of interest” in the grisly deaths of four men in Oklahoma last week made his first court appearance on unrelated charges in Volusia County, Florida, on Wednesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, is suspected of car theft and evading punishment. Kennedy, tied at the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Judge orders Tulsa County DA’s daughter to undergo competency evaluation
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge approved a competency evaluation request for Jennifer Kunzweiler, the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney (DA) Steve Kunzweiler, Thursday. According to court records, Jennifer Kunzweiler is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon after Tulsa Police said she stabbed her...
Jury convicts Hunter Hobbs of all charges
A jury convicted Hunter Lee Hobbs on Friday after a week long trial. He is convicted in a double homicide.
Person of interest in murders of 4 missing Oklahoma men denied bond in Florida court
“Given the total picture which has come to my attention, think at this point in time for public safety and for Mr. Kennedy's situation, I think no bond is appropriate,” Volusia County Circuit Court Judge Bryan Feigenbaum said.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
6 teens in custody following car chase overnight
TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 21, at about 1 a.m., Tulsa police spotted a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Riverside Parkway near 31st. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 1300 South Main Street. A teen driver pulled the vehicle to the side. Police officers stepped out of their...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Okmulgee Man May Fight Extradition from Florida to Oklahoma
On Wednesday, we reported that the Okmulgee man who was listed as a “person of interest” in the deaths of four men who were dismembered and left in a river last week had been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police in Florida were working with the Okmulgee Police Department to arrange transportation for Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, age 67, to be returned to Oklahoma for further questioning but now, that might not happen any time soon.
KTUL
Tulsa police seek to identify person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify a person of interest involved in financial crimes. Police say the woman seen in the pictures is suspected of using the victim's credit cards at various stores around Tulsa. If anyone recgonizes this person they are asked...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
Tulsa man sentenced for fatally shooting man on bicycle in April 2021
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was sentenced Thursday for shooting and killing a bicyclist in order to impress members of a street gang, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced 29-year-old Devon Blevins to life in federal prison. “Devon Blevins...
KOCO
Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police seeking public’s help after 17-year-old killed, 15-year-old wounded
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for the public’s help after a 17-year-old was shot and killed and a 15-year-old was wounded early Saturday. Tulsa police responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. near the 1500 block of E. 48th Street North. The 911 caller said...
Tulsa Police find and question witness in Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — After asking for the public’s help, Tulsa Police have identified and questioned a witness to a late September murder. According to Tulsa Police, 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot and killed by 17-year-old Kaleb Pelton on September 30, 2022. Pelton was charged with murder and was...
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police say man dies after he was hit in head with axe
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit in the head with an axe on Monday. Israel Trejo was initially arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he swung and hit 21-year-old James “Jimmy” Patterson in the head with an axe in downtown Tulsa.
Rogers County man set to be executed for 2002 killing of infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. — A Rogers County man convicted of killing his infant daughter is set to be executed Thursday. Benjamin Cole, 57, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester at 10 a.m. Cole was previously denied clemency in late September by the...
