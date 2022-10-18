ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

News On 6

17-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Tulsa, Authorities Investigating

A 17-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 2:18 a.m. near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Police said the caller heard multiple shots, and the victim was found dead on...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Judge orders Tulsa County DA’s daughter to undergo competency evaluation

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge approved a competency evaluation request for Jennifer Kunzweiler, the daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney (DA) Steve Kunzweiler, Thursday. According to court records, Jennifer Kunzweiler is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon after Tulsa Police said she stabbed her...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police seize more than 26 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police recently seized more than 26 pounds of methamphetamine after a federal search warrant was executed in Tulsa, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) worked with their federal partners to execute the warrant. The post also said...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

6 teens in custody following car chase overnight

TULSA, Okla. — On Oct. 21, at about 1 a.m., Tulsa police spotted a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Riverside Parkway near 31st. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 1300 South Main Street. A teen driver pulled the vehicle to the side. Police officers stepped out of their...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Okmulgee Man May Fight Extradition from Florida to Oklahoma

On Wednesday, we reported that the Okmulgee man who was listed as a “person of interest” in the deaths of four men who were dismembered and left in a river last week had been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen. Police in Florida were working with the Okmulgee Police Department to arrange transportation for Joseph Lloyd Kennedy, age 67, to be returned to Oklahoma for further questioning but now, that might not happen any time soon.
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seek to identify person of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify a person of interest involved in financial crimes. Police say the woman seen in the pictures is suspected of using the victim's credit cards at various stores around Tulsa. If anyone recgonizes this person they are asked...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Man arrested, facing charges in infamous Oklahoma case

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in an infamous Oklahoma case. Many people have been searching for justice for Holly Cantrell, who was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were found in 2018. Now, a man will face charges in her murder....
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police say man dies after he was hit in head with axe

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is dead after he was hit in the head with an axe on Monday. Israel Trejo was initially arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he swung and hit 21-year-old James “Jimmy” Patterson in the head with an axe in downtown Tulsa.
TULSA, OK

