Our Guide to Halloween 2023 in Chicago

Whether you’re a fan of tricks or treats, our selected events are for you! From spooky drinks to pet costume contests, Chicago is full of every Halloween party under the sun. This Halloween guide is sure to revamp your Halloween celebrations. Plus, our variety of events is perfect for you, no matter if you want a short event or want to party all night. If you see something that sparks your curiosity, head to the provided links for additional information and a weekend itinerary you can look forward to!
Immersive King Tut

Experience ancient Egypt like never before, right here in Chicago! Follow King Tut’s Journey at the Immersive King Tut experience. King Tutankhamun, more commonly known as King Tut, was a famous Egyptian ruler. Known as also the “Boy King”, King tut began ruling at just age nine. Many say he was born into the role considering his name means “living image of Aten”; Aten being the God of the Sun. King Tut was born to possess power. Although he died at age 19, and only ruled for a decade, King Tutankhamun’s legacy continues around the world, and in the city of Chicago.
