Read full article on original website
Related
Best iPad deals for October 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets
There’s good news for anyone shopping for a cheap iPad – Apple is rumoured to be announcing the new iPad 2022 and iPad pro 2022 very soon. And we’re already seeing small discounts across the existing range of iPad, iPad pro, iPad mini and iPad air tablets released in 2021 and 2020.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop. They’ve managed to become one of the...
techunwrapped.com
Are you going to buy the AirPods Pro 2? Check this out first, you’ll appreciate it.
One of the latest products that the Cupertino company has launched on the market are the second generation AirPods Pro, and that is that, after 3 years since the launch of the first version, it was time for them to be renewed. Well, in this post we are going to tell you both the good and the bad about these headphones, so that, before buying them, you can know all their details.
techunwrapped.com
Apple unexpectedly raises the price of the iPad Mini
One lime and one sand. If yesterday we were talking about the drop in the price of Apple TV 4K with the arrival of its new generation, today we are surprised to find that it ishe price of the iPad Mini has grown substantially, suddenly and without any warning about it. An upward modification to which we must add the one that already meant the jump from the previous generation to the current one. Two increases in just over a year, which undoubtedly translate into having moved the smallest of the iPads away from the investment range that many users consider for a device of this size.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
techunwrapped.com
Has your keyboard started to malfunction? Fix it with this program
Users who usually spend many hours in front of the computer, once they have become accustomed to a type of keyboard, they have a hard time changing it. Some, in fact, opt for old keyboards, like the ones IBM made for the first PCs to hit the market. These keyboards do not incorporate the Windows key since it was not incorporated until Windows 95 was launched on the market. Thanks to SharpKeys, any other key on the keyboard can be configured to act as the Windows key.
techunwrapped.com
Cheap Samsung A33 5G: where to buy it at the best price?
The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone has been available for purchase in France since April 1, 2022. New processor, AI-powered cameras, large 6.4″ screen, two-day battery life and 5G connectivity, the smartphone has it all. to please. Where to buy it at the best price?. It was on March...
techunwrapped.com
If you use Windows 10, you have an update waiting for you: install it like this
A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released the first major Windows 11 update, 22H2, for all users of this operating system. This new version has arrived full of changes and new features that were originally planned for release but that, for various reasons, did not arrive on time. But, a few days ago, Microsoft has also launched a new update for all Windows 10 usersan update that has arrived without pain or glory and that hardly anyone has installed yet.
techunwrapped.com
Darty: up to €120 offered in gift cards on the TV/video, Sound and Apple universes
During this weekend, Darty performs its Darty Days on its e-commerce site. Until Monday, October 24, 2022 at 1 p.m., customers of the French brand can take advantage of a host of promotional offers on items from the TV/video, sound and Apple universes. For almost three days, until October 24...
techunwrapped.com
These websites bring you your favorite retro games for free, without downloading or installing anything
Retro is back in fashion. For many games, both large productions and independents, that are released today, users will continue to have a special affection for retro games. And it is that, for many, the games of the past were much better than the games of today, more entertaining, without lootboxes or infinite DLCs with which to get people’s money. Although most of these games have unfortunately fallen into oblivion, there are many ways to play them again on our computer. And today we are going to see some of the best we can find.
techunwrapped.com
Chrome deleted all the websites I had visited, but with this trick I got them back
Largely due to the enormous use that we currently make of web browsers, programs such as Google Chrome We use them for several years. It is true that we periodically receive updates to improve the functionality and security of the application, but at the same time we keep our own data during that period.
techunwrapped.com
2 TB of space for your PlayStation, in a limited edition, at almost half price!
Games are taking up more and more space on consoles, and there comes a time when the internal storage of the console itself begins to fall short. That’s when it’s time to find a solution. And if we don’t want to uninstall many of the games that we have already downloaded, the fastest, easiest and cheapest way is to buy an external hard drive. And, today, we bring you the best offer you will find to connect to your Play 5 or PS4.
techunwrapped.com
PC Manager is a cleanup tool for Windows made by Microsoft
Microsoft is preparing a cleanup tool for Windows, called PCManager, which is somewhat reminiscent of others like CCleaner. For now it is in beta and you have to access the Chinese version of the Microsoft Store to get it. PC Manager does not do anything that is really revolutionary within...
techunwrapped.com
so clean and speed up your Windows
With the passage of time, Windows begins to work slowly and give all kinds of problems. This is due to many reasons, although one of the most frequent is due to the fact of accumulating junk and unnecessary files, which fill up our hard drive and overload the system with unnecessary data. For this reason, cleaning temporary files and reviewing configurations is one of the essential tasks to ensure that our PC works in the best possible way.
techunwrapped.com
discounted laptop with latest generation processor and SSD drive
One of the main advantages offered by a laptop compared to a desktop computer, are the mobility capabilities that it offers us. We can always take it with us either for professional, personal, or leisure reasons. In addition, if we manage to buy it with a significant discount as is the case at hand, all the better.
techunwrapped.com
Windows 95 is finally available on macOS and Linux, it’s the end of 27 years of waiting
The talented Felix Rieseberg has updated his emulation of Windows 95 to offer it on macOS and Linux, in addition to Windows. On his Github page, the character also offers an emulation of MacOS 8. At a time when iOS and Android are making the headlines in high-tech news, a...
techunwrapped.com
LibreOffice has become paid, what happened?
Surely we have heard of LibreOffice. The office suite The Document Foundation It was born as a fork of the OpenOffice project in order to offer users an open source, totally free, and free alternative to Microsoft Office. Currently, this suite is one of the largest projects within the OpenSource field, and a piece of software that, of course, has changed the world of software, both in Windows and Linux. However, despite the fact that it has always been a free program, today we can find a paid version. Specifically from 4.59 euros. What happened?
techunwrapped.com
Silly apps and games you didn’t know existed for Alexa
Echo devices can greatly increase your productivity. Home automation is Alexa’s strong point. Not having to get up from where you are to turn on a light or stop the music saves you a lot of time. The same goes for reminders, alarms and other technologies built into the device. But let’s not fool ourselves. Not everything in Alexa is productivity. If you don’t believe it, there goes a whole string of bullshit in the form of skills that you can install on your device to spend the time:
techunwrapped.com
This will have to pay to share an account on Netflix, is it still worth it?
Undoubtedly, the vast majority of us have Netflix thanks to the fact that we share the subscription. This possibility has always been offered by the company. And she’s even joked about it in some of her own series, so it’s never been a problem for her, until now. For a little over a year, the company has been threatening users with ending the account sharing function, although it has not finished making a move, until now. And it is that, finally, we already know how much it is going to cost us to share our account with other people, making us rethink if it is still worth it.
techunwrapped.com
Can the Internet Help You Be a Better Business Owner?
Whether you have owned a business for a while now or look to do so soon, what role might the Internet play in it?. In turning to the Internet, you could find myriad of resources at your fingertips. That is to help you be more productive and of course successful.
techunwrapped.com
What are the Best Client Outreach Strategies?
If you’re a marketer, you know that landing new clients is challenging. In fact, nearly 50% of sales representative say finding new customers is the hardest part of their job. Yet, a business can’t survive without closing new deals. So, how can you get more leads to pay attention...
Comments / 0