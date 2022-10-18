Undoubtedly, the vast majority of us have Netflix thanks to the fact that we share the subscription. This possibility has always been offered by the company. And she’s even joked about it in some of her own series, so it’s never been a problem for her, until now. For a little over a year, the company has been threatening users with ending the account sharing function, although it has not finished making a move, until now. And it is that, finally, we already know how much it is going to cost us to share our account with other people, making us rethink if it is still worth it.

2 DAYS AGO