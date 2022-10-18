TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Leonard Hamilton, and former women’s basketball standout Morgan M. Jones have been honored by the Atlantic Coast Conference as recipients of the 2022 ACC UNITE Award. The award was created in 2021 to celebrate individuals affiliated with the league who have made an impact in the areas of racial and social justice. The UNITE Award is an initiative of the ACC’s Committee for Racial and Social Justice (CORE – Champions of Racial Equity).

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO