EA announces The Sims 5 is in development – sort of
The Sims 5 is in production, EA and Maxis announced during a special Sims news broadcast, except the new life sim game might not actually be The Sims 5. EA avoided giving the project a name as a direct sequel to The Sims 4 and referred to it as The Sims Project Rene, the next generation of the long-running life-sim franchise, and based on what EA has in store for Project Rene, it may be much more than just the next numbered Sims game.
intheknow.com
Next generation of The Sims is about to drop
The Sims 5 is still pretty hush-hush, but it’s codenamed “Project Rene” and is coming eventually. At the Behind The Sims Summit on Oct. 18, Lyndsay Pearson, vice president of franchise creative for The Sims, announced the company already has a dedicated team working on Project Rene.
Project Rene: EA Unveils Next-Gen Sims Project
After years of waiting, it looks like a new "Sims" project is finally in the works. The "Sims 4" released back in 2014 and while EA and Maxis have given fans plenty of expansions and new content over the years, there have been few signs that a sequel will ever be released. This week, however, EA finally offered gamers a peek at what it's working on and what could be in store for the future of "The Sims."
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Sony believes PlayStation gamers will switch to Xbox for Call Of Duty
Even though Call Of Duty will stay on PlayStation until 2023, Sony has claimed that the Activision acquisition could be enough for gamers to swap from PlayStation to Xbox for potential exclusive extras. You'll recall that Call Of Duty has had exclusive extras for PlayStation players for a number of...
NME
‘The Sims 5’ is “a couple” of years away from release, codenamed Project Rene
Electronic Arts have shared an update on The Sims 5, sharing the game’s codename and revealing that it is “a couple” of years away from release. Back in 2021, the publisher announced that the next generation of The Sims franchise was in development following the 2014 release of The Sims 4.
techunwrapped.com
Netflix prepares to end shared accounts: the first novelty arrives
Especially due to its enormous growth, the functions offered by its applicationsofficial ones tthey are also increasing. One of the main reasons for all this is to try to improve the user experience of its millions of customers. It must be taken into account that, as a general rule, these platforms that we are talking about are used both on desktop computers and on mobile devices. This means that its developers must adapt the corresponding applications to everyone’s needs.
PS5 Pro and enhanced Xbox Series models already in the wild, says insider
Prolific Grand Theft Auto leaker Tez2 has corroborated the report that there is a PlayStation 5 Pro and a new version of the Xbox Series X and S on the way, stating that these dev kits are already in the hands of AAA developers. Spicy. In May, TCL Technology suggested...
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
The Sims 5 fans have spotted a few notable similarities to upcoming life sim Paralives
"Can I copy your homework?"
Xbox Series S is holding back multiplatform new-gen games, claims developer
A Gotham Knights developer took to Twitter with a controversial opinion on the Xbox Series S - it's the culprit of the new-gen hardware clique that is holding multiplatform titles back with its "potato" GPU. Of course, we are above the tribalism of the console wars of yore, appreciating the...
Red Dead Redemption quietly disappears from modern PlayStation consoles, reigniting preservation debates
There's one less modern way to play Red Dead Redemption
techunwrapped.com
which one is better for my pc
Today most mid-high range desktop computers incorporate a WiFi card on the motherboard, this WiFi card is internal but its antennas are external, in fact, many motherboards provide an antenna base to maximize the received coverage . In the case of laptops, they all have a PCIe Wi-Fi card attached on board, and internal antennas that run along the bottom of the laptop to maximize wireless coverage. What kind of WiFi cards are best for my PC? The external ones or the internal ones? Next, we are going to explain in which cases one or the other is worth it.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
Minecraft Live 2022 blog: Latest news, what to expect, and everything announced so far
Mojang Studios is hosting its annual Minecraft Live, where the studio will reveal the next year of plans for Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and even the upcoming Minecraft Legends. Here's your one-stop shop for everything Minecraft Live.
techunwrapped.com
You can now download The Sims 4 + DLC for free, and you’ll keep them forever!
The Sims is one of EA’s best-known sagas. This title has always been considered “the game for those who don’t like video games”, since its approach, as a life simulator, is capable of engaging anyone for hours in front of the computer. The last installment of this game saw the light of day in 2014, already 8 years ago. Since then it has received a multitude of updates and nearly 60 DLCs full of content so that people do not lack hours of play. And, although it has always been a paid game, from today we will be able to download it for free.
Mortal Kombat Embraces A Whole New Genre In Upcoming Mobile Spin-Off
As "Mortal Kombat" celebrates its 30th anniversary, the franchise shows no signs of slowing. In the last decade or so since Midway Games folded in 2009, developer NetherRealm Studios and now-publisher Warner Bros. Games have turned the once-controversial series into one of the world's most popular and recognizable fighting franchises. The 2021 HBO exclusive "Mortal Kombat" movie brought attention back to the legendary series, and 2019's "Mortal Kombat Mobile" remains one of the most popular games on the iOS and Google Play app stores. Now, it seems there's another "Mortal Kombat" title heading to players' phones to compete with "Mortal Kombat Mobile."
EA is shutting down online servers for several games in the coming months
In brief: Electronic Arts is preparing to shut down the online component of several games over the coming months and some of your favorites may be on the list. Additional titles will no doubt be added to the list as we inch closer to 2023. According to EA's Online Service...
techunwrapped.com
The Technology of Warehouse Management: A Guide
In recent years, the accelerated development of digital technologies has enabled massive productivity gains in the workplace. From tools such as access-controlled lockers to technical principles such as automatic inventory management and automation, the modern warehouse has become a hotbed of enhanced technology. How does each of these elements come...
Sasha Grey Is Joining The Cyberpunk DLC
At one point, it seemed like "Cyberpunk 2077" — the sci-fi action-RPG from CD Projekt Red — would go down as one of the biggest disappointments in gaming history. Bogged down by glitches and bugs upon its launch, "Cyberpunk 2077" failed to live up to the hype that preceded it. However, after multiple big patches and the success of its acclaimed Netflix anime tie-in "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," the game has seen what can only be called one of gaming's biggest comebacks and has experienced player counts at all-time highs. On top of this renewed success, "Cyberpunk 2077" will also be receiving its first (and only) DLC expansion in 2023 called "Phantom Liberty." While it has already been confirmed that Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves) and V will be returning, not much else is known about what characters fans of the game may see when the DLC comes out.
