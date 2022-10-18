Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Freeze Watches and Warnings Issued Ahead of Cold Blast
Freeze watches and warnings will go into effect across the region. A cold front will cross the area today, with drier and colder air invading the region this evening. A closed low over the Great Lakes will transport freezing temperatures first into the mountains Monday night. A Freeze Warning goes into effect for Avery, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties from midnight until noon Tuesday. Temps will fall into the mid-30s across the foothills with the low 40s further south. An ongoing northwesterly breeze will make it difficult for frost to form Monday night.
First snow flurries of 2022 fall season on Tuesday
The first snow flurries of this year's fall season were observed on Tuesday. Many Watauga County residents noticed them county-wide during the afternoon, as observed on social media. Snow and/or snow flurries are not that uncommon in October for the High Country, but it is typically closer to Halloween when we see the first.
What you need to know as first area frost event expected Tuesday night
CHARLOTTE — The area’s first frost event is expected a little early this season. After a warm summer, the season’s first cold temperatures are moving in early this week. Monday will hit the 80′s until temperatures plunge Tuesday. The first frost event of the season is...
U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
2022 Apple Festival has “Biggest crowd ever”
The 2022 Taylorsville Apple Festival, held Saturday for the first time since 2019, had a massive crowd (above), with estimates in the several tens of thousands, according to festival director Gina Kay Honosky. Apple Festival winners announced in contests, pageant. Taylorsville Apple Festival Director Gina Kay Honosky noted that the...
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
Search for Missing Statesville Woman Has Tragic End
WILKESBORO, N.C. — The body of 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy was found Wednesday morning, after her car crashed in Wilkes County, according to the NC State Highway Patrol. According to a news release, troopers responded to a fatal collision on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road around 10:30 a.m. A 2003 Lexus RX300 was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, went down an embankment, and overturned.
‘I’m finally doing things I want to do’
Statesville woman thankful for cardiologist who discovered heart condition. Imagine your breathing is so labored that it’s difficult for you to walk or move. Completing once-simple tasks, like cooking or even walking across the room, seem like major feats. You are being treated for a lung condition, but feel...
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
Jet East plans to expand operations at Statesville airport
Jet East, a Gama Aviation Company, announced today that they have officially signed an agreement to open a full-service flagship maintenance facility in Statesville. “The facility at SVH offers an amazing opportunity for Jet East and allows us to expand our capacity, capabilities, and reach within a key region of the U.S.,” Stephen Maiden said. He is the Jet East President and CEO. “The facility is in impeccable condition. The energy for this new endeavor is high and this is truly a milestone moment for the Jet East team and the customers we serve and support.”
Dramatic video shows burning car on NC 62 in Archdale
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department shared dramatic video of a car burning on N.C. 62 on Tuesday morning. “Engine 201 and Squad 250’s crew extinguishing a passenger vehicle fire after a vehicle accident on NC HWY 62 the other morning,” the post said. “Nice work to all crews!” The crash happened before […]
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a car crash in southern Rowan County on Wednesday night. Officials report that the accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on West NC Highway 152 near Old Foutz Farm Road in the Atwell community. The person who died was pinned...
Crash involving CATS bus injures several
Vietnam War exhibit ‘Wall That Heals’ opening at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It will be open at the Charlotte Motor Speedway from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23. Missing 16-year-old last seen walking near Campus Ridge Road in Matthews, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Anyone with information...
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub. Homicide rates are up across the board in America’s most-populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities in the nation. The cities are ranked based on these three weighted […]
Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods
They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
Lexington businesses prepare for BBQ festival after two-year hiatus
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The 38th annual Lexington BBQ Festival is back this year and set to be bigger than ever after taking a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The city of Lexington says they have taken a hit economically without the festival. The festival will take place Saturday on...
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
