The fifth and final day of the 2022 Trans New England marked the return to Sugarloaf Mountain. A venue that just recently hosted one of two EWS rounds on the East Coast. Sugarloaf is the canvas of none other than Adam Craig - Maine born & raised, only to become a World Cup & olympic caliber XC athlete and international community builder. Adam has poured a lifetime of experiences from riding and racing across the globe to instill in Sugarloaf all of the small facets that he's found to make a trail special. Adam's work speaks for itself as a reflection on his life - what appears impossible and sinuous at first glance, is at its core a single beautiful line traced between janky rock gardens and tight hardwood trees. A thinking mans game, the kind of trails that force eyes to gaze far ahead and trust the process that will carry the bike through whatever lies below. The kind of trails that can't be designed on paper, but are found within the landscape only by those who have paid the sands of time to be able to see them.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO