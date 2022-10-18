Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest: Win a RockShox Zeb Ultimate
Red Bull Rampage is this Friday, October 21st, and we're upping the stakes for viewers with a fantasy contest where you could ride away with a RockShox Zeb Ultimate. Think you know a lot about Rampage? Reckon you can predict the scores? Have you watched all of the clips going around of riders' lines and you know who's got it in the bag? Then get yourself down to the comments and make your prediction for who will be the top three riders of the day.
Pinkbike.com
STATS: The Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 by the Numbers
While the crew on the ground gets all the details on the full bike check stories (coming soon, promise!), I thought it'd be interesting to compare some more general stats about each rider's bike at Rampage. If we do this again in 2023, what do you think will have changed year over year?
Pinkbike.com
8 Storylines from Red Bull Rampage 2022 (Plus Quotes from Rampage Rookies)
Rampage week is underway and most of the field got to do some riding yesterday. Myself, Christina, Tom R, Satchel, Nathan, and Andy are out here covering the event and we've got Photo Epics, videos, bike checks and more coming your way. In the meantime, here are a few of the storylines we're following.
Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Dirt & First Hits - Red Bull Rampage 2022
The most anticipated freeride event of the year is upon us and the dust is far from settling here in Virgin, Utah. The athletes and their builders are revisiting the 2013 Rampage site this year with a few notable modifications already in play. The wooden structure that was the Oakley Icon Sender has been removed and now most of the pre-made features are supported with sandbags. Also, more single crown forks are showing up at the venue, proof that last year's winner, Brandon Semenuk, had a point with his approach. Otherwise, it's status quo up there. New creative ideas are being put to the test with every section built and the riding will definitely be on another level once tires hit the dirt.
Pinkbike.com
Video: 5 Custom Freeride Bike Check from Red Bull Rampage 2022
Red Bull Rampage 2022 is underway! We caught up with five riders to check out their custom freeride bikes. **for the non-video enjoyers out there, don't worry, we have photo bike checks of ALL the Rampage bikes dropping soon**
Pinkbike.com
Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2022?
The world's biggest freeride event is back and riders and their dig teams have been hard at work for the past week transforming the rugged cliffs of Virgin, Utah into spectacular lines ahead of the main event tomorrow. Rampage is famously hard to predict with a combination of weather conditions,...
Pinkbike.com
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
Kyle Strait has been air-lifted from the Red Bull Rampage course by helicopter after a crash on the drop that leads him into the top of the Oakley Sender zone. He rear wheel cased and got bucked a long ways down the landing. Luca Cometti, who has been documenting Kyle's...
Pinkbike.com
Interview: BMX Crossover Dylan Stark on How He's Approaching His First Rampage - Red Bull Rampage 2022
We caught up with Redbull Rampage rookie Dylan Stark, fresh off second place at Proving Grounds. His raw style has quickly made him a rider favourite, and we can't wait to see how he approaches Rampage this year. Tell us about growing up riding in California, what did that look...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Brandon Semenuk's Acid Drop from the Top - Red Bull Rampage 2022
We've seen several videos this week of Brandon Semenuk's entrance off the start platform at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah and today, Andrew Shandro from Trek captured this video of him nailing the acid drop entry to his run ahead of finals tomorrow. Our team on the ground says...
Pinkbike.com
Race Report: Trans New England 2022 - Day 5
The fifth and final day of the 2022 Trans New England marked the return to Sugarloaf Mountain. A venue that just recently hosted one of two EWS rounds on the East Coast. Sugarloaf is the canvas of none other than Adam Craig - Maine born & raised, only to become a World Cup & olympic caliber XC athlete and international community builder. Adam has poured a lifetime of experiences from riding and racing across the globe to instill in Sugarloaf all of the small facets that he's found to make a trail special. Adam's work speaks for itself as a reflection on his life - what appears impossible and sinuous at first glance, is at its core a single beautiful line traced between janky rock gardens and tight hardwood trees. A thinking mans game, the kind of trails that force eyes to gaze far ahead and trust the process that will carry the bike through whatever lies below. The kind of trails that can't be designed on paper, but are found within the landscape only by those who have paid the sands of time to be able to see them.
Pinkbike.com
Video: First HUGE Hits from Red Bull Rampage 2022
Red Bull Rampage returns to the former site of the 2008-2013 competitions, which last saw riders on the course almost a decade ago. It’s the site of the contest’s most iconic moments, with new history-making sends to occur this week in Utah. Here are the first hits of 2022.
Pinkbike.com
Details Announced for 2023 North American Enduro Cup & EWS Qualifier
PRESS RELEASE: 2023 Schwalbe North American Enduro Cup. The 2023 Schwalbe North American Enduro Cup will take place on June 17-18, 2023, at Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg, Idaho. Racers will compete over two days in this EWS qualifier that utilizes a mix of climbing and bike park uplifts to tally up some impressive uphill and downhill numbers. The NAEC delivers 40+ minutes of racing, big vertical, and a full mix of trails both inside the park and on the surrounding peaks. For 2022, that added up to Jill Kintner taking the Pro Women's overall win in 47:56:9 along with the Queen Stage win in 18:51:4, and Jake Keller securing the Pro Men's win in 42:00:03. We're taking full advantage of the 3,400' (1,036m) of vert on tap in the bike park, and the Queen Stage will be back to challenge racers from top to bottom. $12,000 in cash will be given out to the Pro podiums, five deep, with equal men's and women's payouts.
Pinkbike.com
Throwback Thursday: 36 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2013
Sterling Lorence was in Virgin, Utah in 2013 and captured the latest and greatest freeride bikes of the day.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Women's Progression Session on the Red Bull District Ride Course
In addition to spectacular slopestyle action, an unbelievable 120,000 spectators and a firework display of world's firsts, the Red Bull District Ride 2022 also had one more novelty: For the first time in the history of the Nuremberg-based urban freeride event, five women were giving their everything on the breathtaking course between Kaiserburg and Hauptmarkt. The Red Bull TV video "Women's Progression Session" tells their story.
Comments / 0