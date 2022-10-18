Read full article on original website
Related
Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas embracing new U.S. partnership
Prior to the 2022 Formula 1 season, Valtteri Bottas partnered with Ohio-based company Hyland, and he is embracing that partnership ahead of the United States Grand Prix. Ahead of his first Formula 1 season with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas formed a partnership with Hyland, a United States-based leading content services provider which enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people it serves.
SkySports
United States Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1 as off-track controversy simmers
Get ready for epic racing and controversy off the track - all live on Sky Sports F1 - as Formula 1 heads to Austin, Texas for a United States Grand Prix weekend that is sure to provide talking points. Max Verstappen claimed his second championship last time out in Japan...
Max Verstappen ‘most talented’ Red Bull driver ever, says Christian Horner
Red Bull team prinicpal Christian Horner has said Max Verstappen is the most talented driver the team has ever had.Verstappen joined the team in 2016 and has gone onto win two world titles but he is not the most successful driver the team have had. Sebastian Vettel, who drove for Red Bull Racing between 2009 and 2014, won four world championships. Despite this, Horner believes Verstappen is best.“The great thing is he is just open to pushing himself in all areas, he always feels there’s more to be had,” he told The Guardian. “He is quite clearly the most talented...
SkySports
Red Bull cost cap drama continues: Confrontation beckons for accused team and Formula 1 rivals at US GP
Formula 1's cost cap was confirmed at a news conference in Austin, Texas in November 2019. This Saturday, another Austin news conference will underline how its now F1's most divisive issue. Red Bull's Christian Horner, whose team breached the cap, will face the media alongside Zak Brown, whose leaked letter...
SkySports
Mick Schumacher: Haas say driver 'costs a fortune' and has to score points to secure Formula 1 future
Mick Schumacher must score points over the final four races of the season to show he deserves a new Haas deal, says the team's owner. Gene Haas also told reporters that Schumacher "costs a fortune" with his crashes and confirmed the team had spoken to other drivers about 2023 but that "Mick's future is going to be decided by Mick."
topgear.com
Chris Harris on… Fernando Alonso’s latest F1 career move
Fernando Alonso’s latest F1 career move is the latest in a long line of head-scratchers, says Chris. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Fernando Alonso is one of my favourite racing drivers. His raw speed is still mesmerising nearly two decades after he landed in F1. He is also a very, very strange dude. Most people would be horrified by the inner workings of any racing drivers’s mind, but Alonso’s must be the most terrifying of the lot. I’d rather spit in Mike Tyson’s coffee than tangle with ’Nando – because he bears a grudge like no one else.
McLaren Racing Boss Also Accuses Red Bull F1 of ‘Cheating’ in Fiery Letter to FIA
Getty ImagesZak Brown is the latest to join the chorus of voices in Formula 1 calling out Red Bull's overspending breaches.
Autoweek.com
Formula E Reportedly Will No Longer Let Fans Influence Race Results
Throughout its entire history, Formula E has used fan polls to give top vote-getters an additional power boost at the press of a button for a given race. The system, called FanBoost, was part of the company's early push to build a younger and more engaging sort of auto racing untethered from the traditions of more established series. As the all-electric series enters its ninth season and third generation, it is reportedly preparing to abandon the concept.
TMZ.com
F1's Daniel Ricciardo Rides Horse To Make U.S. Grand Prix Entrance
Daniel Ricciardo took his horse to that old town Grand Prix on Thursday ... showing up to Austin in the most Texas way possible!!. Of course, the Australian McLaren driver is OBSESSED with the Lone Star state ... and has become a fan of all things Texas since the event made its way to Austin in 2012.
Autoweek.com
Formula 1 Teams Still Awaiting Penalties Decision for Red Bull's Budget Cap Breach
Teams under the F1 budget cap say there "must be consequences" for Red Bull after the dominant Formula 1 team was found to have breached the 2021 budget cap. McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says that it must first be clarified "whether someone spent too much on catering or whether they got a clear advantage in the performance of the car."
SkySports
FIA make offer to Red Bull after Formula 1 cost cap breach as wait for punishment drags on
The FIA has offered terms of an 'accepted breach agreement' to Red Bull following their breach of Formula 1's cost cap, Sky Sports understands. The development in the saga that has dominated the start of the United States GP weekend leaves Red Bull with a decision over whether to accept the offer and likely a lesser punishment, or go before an adjudication panel.
Autoweek.com
Revved Up! Readers React to Week's Biggest Racing News, Oct. 19 Edition
It’s been a wild week in racing, with the biggest story being the Bubba Wallace-Kyle Larson tangle in Las Vegas (and Bubba’s subsequent one-race suspension)—not to mention his one-race suspension and other follow-up angles. We had several hundred replies from readers not just about Bubba, but other...
Lewis Hamilton says ‘slap on the wrist’ is not enough for Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One’s governing body FIA that Red Bull must not escape breaking the financial rules with only “a slap on the wrist”.The build-up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix – the first race since Max Verstappen claimed his second world championship in Japan a fortnight ago – has been dominated by what sanction Red Bull will be dealt for exceeding last year’s £114million budget cap.Although the FIA is yet to release details by how much Red Bull overspent when they carried Verstappen to a deeply controversial championship win over Hamilton in 2021, it is understood...
Autoweek.com
Audi F1 Team Predicts Formula 1 Race Wins Within Three Years of 2026 Launch
Audi F1'a project head has set an ambitious early target of race wins within three years of the start of the all-new engine regulations in 2026. While the Audi project has yet to announce its partner team, it is expected to be the current Alfa Romeo outfit. Work on Audi's...
mailplus.co.uk
Punish Red Bull or no point in the budget cap, fumes Hamilton
LEWIS HAMILTON has said Red Bull must not escape without serious punishment in the budget cap row. The seven-time world champion, who missed out on the title to Max Verstappen on the final lap in Abu Dhabi last December, spoke while Red Bull’s embattled team principal Christian Horner was in talks with Formula One’s powerbrokers in an attempt to thrash out the controversy gripping the sport.
Autoweek.com
Gamers Rejoice: F1 22 Available on Free Play During Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix Weekend
Race fans who want to get an up-close look at the Circuit of the Americas can drive the course and race with the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix drivers during race weekend. Virtually, anyway. Codemasters and Electronic Arts Inc. (EA Sports) are offering a free-play weekend for the F1...
Lewis Hamilton models another eccentric outfit as fashion conscious Formula One ace walks in the paddock before the U.S Grand Prix in Austin
He's always been known for his crazy driving skills and fashion sense. And Lewis Hamilton, 37, didn't hesitate when it come to showing off another eccentric outfit on Thursday as he walked in the paddock prior to the Formula One U.S Grand Prix. The racing driver cut a casual figure...
Jalopnik
Formula 1's American Street Races Were Doomed to Fail From the Start
For years, Formula 1's Long Beach Grand Prix succeeded against all odds. There was no reason why a race at a run-down port city should have worked, but it did, and the sport spent years trying to reclaim the glamour of a race it allowed to die with several other ill-conceived street events around America that tried — and desperately failed — to capture the attention of the American fan.
mailplus.co.uk
Furious Horner fighting to save Red Bull from punishment
CHRISTIAN HORNER, Red Bull’s embattled team principal, is holding talks with Formula One’s two most powerful figures this weekend in an attempt to thrash out the budget-cap controversy throttling the sport. The 48-year-old spent more than an hour in race control yesterday with Stefano Domenicali, chief executive of...
MotorAuthority
Porsche F1 entry isn't dead, says FIA
Porsche remains committed to entering Formula 1, despite its plan for a partnership with Red Bull Racing collapsing in September. That's according to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who on Wednesday following a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council said Porsche is still in discussions with F1 teams. “At...
Comments / 0