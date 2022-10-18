Red Bull team prinicpal Christian Horner has said Max Verstappen is the most talented driver the team has ever had.Verstappen joined the team in 2016 and has gone onto win two world titles but he is not the most successful driver the team have had. Sebastian Vettel, who drove for Red Bull Racing between 2009 and 2014, won four world championships. Despite this, Horner believes Verstappen is best.“The great thing is he is just open to pushing himself in all areas, he always feels there’s more to be had,” he told The Guardian. “He is quite clearly the most talented...

