What Time Will ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Be On Netflix?

By Mara Kleinberg
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6pOd_0ie2p0ue00

Get ready to buckle up for what might be one of the most magical movies of the year!

Based on the book series by Soman Chainini and directed by Paul Feig, The School for Good and Evil follows Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso from TV’s Evil) and Agatha (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Sofia Wylie), two best friends who are sent to schools that help them to develop their powers of good or evil. Sophie has always dreamed of being a princess, in the school for good, while Agatha has always been seen as a candidate for the school of evil. But when the two are sent to the “wrong” schools (Sophie to evil, Agatha to good), it’s up to the both of them to prove where they truly belong.

Filled with romance, mythical creatures, and a stellar cast, from Kerry Washington to Charlize Theron to Michelle Yeoh to Laurence Fishburne and many more (there’s even a narration from Cate Blanchett!), The School for Good and Evil promises to be a powerful film. But don’t take our word for it! You can see the film for yourself when it comes out. Here’s what we know so far:

HOW TO WATCH THE NETFLIX MOVIE THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL:

The School for Good and Evil will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, October 19. It’s exclusive to Netflix, so you’ll have to watch on your couch; not in a theater.

WHAT ISTHE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL NETFLIX RELEASE DATE?

Luckiest Girl Alive will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, October 19..

WHAT TIME WILL THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, The School for Good and Evil will begin streaming on Friday, October 19 at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

IS THERE A TRAILER FOR THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL MOVIE?

See your favorite stars in action in the trailer for The School for Good and Evil at the top of this page.

CALIFORNIA STATE
