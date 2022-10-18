ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
Tyla

Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
The Independent

‘Unsavoury’ rescue for black labrador who fell into three-metre-deep sewer

A black labrador was “completely unfazed” after being rescued from a three-metre-deep sewer.Ollie had accidentally broken through a faulty sewer cover while playing in the back garden of his owners’ home in Holbury, Hampshire, and a rescue mission ensued.The “first priority” for Hampshire Fire and Rescue’s animal rescue team and expert Jim Green was to ask neighbours to stop flushing their toilets while Ollie was stuck.“To protect Ollie and to facilitate his rescue, the first priority was to stop any neighbours from flushing their loos,” RSPCA inspector Graham Hammond said.“A multi-handled ground sheet was put under his belly to lift...
BBC

Bournemouth Air Festival: Biplane crash caused by failed oil pipe

A wing-walking display plane crashed into the sea at an air show after an oil pipe failure caused a complete loss of power, investigators have found. The Boeing A75N1 (PT17) Stearman biplane came down and flipped in Poole Harbour during the Bournemouth Air Festival in September 2021. Pilot David Barrell...
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent horses treated after anti-freeze found in water

Anti-freeze was discovered in drinking water for horses in a suspected attempted poisoning, the RSPCA said. The owner of the two horses became suspicious when the animals became reluctant to drink the water which was said to have "a green tinge". Experts tested samples taken from their field in Stoke-on-Trent...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mum returns from Aldi shop to find son's Bolognese crawling with bugs

A mum was left stunned when she discovered a ready meal she bought for her toddler son was infested with bugs. She claimed that some of the bugs in the Aldi product were "still living". Hannah Johnson said she returned from her shop on Sunday and made the discovery while...
BBC

Fire breaks out at former Farcroft pub in Handsworth

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a severe blaze at a landmark former Birmingham pub. West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) was called to the old Farcroft pub, off Rookery Road, in Handsworth, just before 10:20 BST. The fire broke out on the first floor, WMFS said, adding four...

