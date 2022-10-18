Read full article on original website
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
Mount Vernon residents accuse school board of misuse of funds
Save Mount Vernon, the group comprised of concerned residents, told News 12 the school board has paid more than $8 million to a company called Wellcore/Just Inspire since 2015.
Prosecutor: Princeton University student missing since last week found dead
Authorities say a Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus last week has been found dead.
Mount Vernon taxis seek to increase minimum fares by $1
They attended Wednesday evening’s meeting of the city’s Taxicab Commission to ask for the minimum fare to be increased by $1.
Mt. Sinai restaurant owner says business broken into twice in 2-week span
Gina Giordano says the first break-in and burglary resulted in $20,000 in damage and cash taken.
Police: Rutgers University student killed in crash in Old Bridge
A Rutgers University student was killed in a crash in Old Bridge, according to police.
Official: Fire contained to sneaker store at Freehold Raceway Mall
A fire broke out just after 8 a.m. Friday at the Freehold Raceway Mall.
A sweet story! News 12 gets a look inside the Smarties factory in Union
News 12’s Lauren Due is inside the Smarties factory in Union, which operates 24 hours a day to produce billions of smarties rolls.
