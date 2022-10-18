ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conversation: The Colorado Chemistry Of The Stillhouse Junkies

When you’re a progressive string band from another part of the country making your debut at Nashville’s Station Inn, you’ll want to dress to impress, as Durango, CO trio the Stillhouse Junkies did on a Saturday night in September. Fred Kosak, Cody Tinnin and Alissa Wolf hit the stage in matching Dickies coveralls with their mid-century modern logo hand embroidered on the back.
Emerging Americana: Nora Brown, Tray Wellington and Taylor Rae

AmericanaFest 2022 is in the books, and even more than usual, I came away with a backlog of fascinating conversations with artists who don’t live in Nashville but who are making an impact on roots music. This week’s show features highlights from three interviews with emerging talent in the veins of traditional old-time, modern bluegrass and folk-rock. There’s no such thing as a representative sample of the format’s younger generation, but between Tray Wellington, Nora Brown and Taylor Rae, there are plenty of storylines that will unfold and develop in the years to come.
Democrat leads in fundraising for GOP-drawn Nashville House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat Heidi Campbell led in fundraising and spending last quarter in an open U.S. House race in Tennessee. Her opponent, Republican Andy Ogles, has taken a lower-key general election approach in a Nashville district that the GOP redrew to flip a Democratic seat. Campbell raised...
