Read full article on original website
Related
Kashmiri journalist blocked from leaving India to receive Pulitzer Prize in New York
A Pulitzer prize-winning journalist says she has been barred from leaving India to fly to New York to receive the prestigious award.Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a multimedia journalist with Reuters, issued a statement on social media on Tuesday evening in which she said she was on the way to receive the Pulitzer Prize, but was “stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket”.The 28-year-old journalist from Kashmir was given the Pulitzer for her work during the Covid pandemic, which drew wide recognition and several accolades.She won the prize along with...
nationalinterest.org
Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives
Indian Kashmir’s great leap forward economically, socially, and politically can only embarrass Pakistan, for it both shows the failure of Islamabad’s stewardship and highlights its cynicism. SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA—In 2019, just weeks after Indian president Ram Nath Kovind abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution, ending Kashmir’s de facto...
I was kicked and punched at China's UK consulate, protester says
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A man who was protesting outside a Chinese consulate in Britain said he was dragged inside the grounds by masked men, kicked and punched in an attack British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described on Wednesday as "unacceptable".
Voice of America
Pulitzer Prize Ceremony to Note Absence of Kashmiri Journalist
On Thursday, journalists from different parts of the world will attend the 2022 Pulitzer Prize ceremony in New York, but one female award winner will be absent. Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Kashmiri photojournalist who shares this year's Feature Photography award with three other Indian journalists for their coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in India, was barred from boarding her flight to New York on Monday.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Bullet Fired From Ground Pierces Through Myanmar Airlines Plane Mid-Air, Injuring 27-Year-Old Passenger
A 27-year-old passenger onboard Myanmar National Airlines was injured after a bullet that was fired from the ground pierced through the plane while it was mid-air. What Happened: State-owned Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight carrying 63 passengers was almost at its destination in Loikaw when a bullet fired from the ground hit the airplane and subsequently pierced through the aircraft's cabin to hit a passenger, reported Myanmar Now.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
watchers.news
Massive protests in Paris, France
Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
Burkina Faso president resigns on condition military coup leader guarantees his safety
Burkina Faso’s self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday’s coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday. According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including...
The Jewish Press
Hysteria Greets British PM’s Embassy Move Proposal
In Britain, it’s diplomatic Groundhog Day all over again. Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she wants to move the British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. When former U.S. President Donald Trump similarly proposed moving the American embassy, liberals grabbed for the smelling salts. The outcome of such a move, they predicted, would be Armageddon. The entire Arab world would rise up in fury. The relocation of the embassy would utterly destroy the cause of peace.
UK summons Chinese official over ‘chilling’ attack on Hong Kong protester at Manchester consulate
Liz Truss’s government has summoned the Chinese ambassador’s deputy after a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was beaten in the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester.Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman said the government was “extremely concerned at the apparent scenes of violence” at the consulate and had told the Chinese embassy of the need to allow people to protest peacefully.Mr Norman told MPs that foreign secretary James Cleverly had summoned the Chinese charge d’affaires on Tuesday to demand an explanation for the consulate’s actions. He said the deputy ambassador “will meet with officials this afternoon”.He also said Greater Manchester...
Worry grows for a female Iranian athlete who climbed without a hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering.
Voice of America
Hong Kong Offers New Visa to Woo Talent Amid Brain Drain
HONG KONG — Hong Kong's leader on Wednesday unveiled a new visa scheme to woo global talent, as the city seeks to stem a brain drain that has risked its status as an international financial center. Chief Executive John Lee said the new Top Talent Pass Scheme will allow...
Voice of America
Study: Russia Leads Worldwide Drop in Internet Freedom
A study has found that Russian information restrictions led a worldwide drop in internet freedom across the world during the past year. The research was carried out by Freedom House. The nonprofit organization is largely financed by U.S. government agencies. Freedom House released the results on Tuesday. On its website,...
International Business Times
Ethiopian And Eritrean Forces Seize Key Tigrayan City, Say Rebels
Tigrayan rebels said Tuesday that Ethiopian and Eritrean forces had seized a key Tigrayan city, a move coinciding with UN warnings of a spiralling conflict and an "utterly staggering" toll on civilians. "These invading forces have taken control for the moment of some areas including Shire," the Tigray Central Command...
Voice of America
Canada to Host Group of World's Female Foreign Ministers to Discuss Iran
More than a dozen of the world's female foreign ministers will join a virtual meeting hosted by Canada Thursday to discuss Iran’s brutal crackdown against protesters, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Wednesday in a statement. The death last month of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of...
Voice of America
US Citizen Jailed in Saudi Arabia for Tweets on Khashoggi, Yemen: Son
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — A US citizen jailed in Saudi Arabia is being punished for "mild" Twitter posts on topics including the war in Yemen and the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, his son told AFP on Wednesday. Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a 72-year-old of Saudi origin, was...
France 'profoundly shaken' by schoolgirl's slaying in Paris
PARIS — (AP) — The slaying of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic box in a Paris building courtyard has left France “profoundly shaken,” the French government said Wednesday. A 24-year-old woman who was arrested Saturday in a northeastern suburb of the...
Voice of America
EU Lawmakers Award 2022 Sakharov Prize to 'Brave Ukrainian People'
The European Parliament (EP) has awarded its 2022 Sakharov Prize to "the brave people of Ukraine" in their battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion in late February. The EP said in a statement Wednesday that the award went to "brave Ukrainians, represented by their President [Volodymyr Zelenskyy], elected leaders, and civil society."
Comments / 0