New York State

The Independent

Kashmiri journalist blocked from leaving India to receive Pulitzer Prize in New York

A Pulitzer prize-winning journalist says she has been barred from leaving India to fly to New York to receive the prestigious award.Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a multimedia journalist with Reuters, issued a statement on social media on Tuesday evening in which she said she was on the way to receive the Pulitzer Prize, but was “stopped at immigration at Delhi airport and barred from travelling internationally despite holding a valid US visa and ticket”.The 28-year-old journalist from Kashmir was given the Pulitzer for her work during the Covid pandemic, which drew wide recognition and several accolades.She won the prize along with...
nationalinterest.org

Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives

Indian Kashmir’s great leap forward economically, socially, and politically can only embarrass Pakistan, for it both shows the failure of Islamabad’s stewardship and highlights its cynicism. SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA—In 2019, just weeks after Indian president Ram Nath Kovind abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution, ending Kashmir’s de facto...
Voice of America

Pulitzer Prize Ceremony to Note Absence of Kashmiri Journalist

On Thursday, journalists from different parts of the world will attend the 2022 Pulitzer Prize ceremony in New York, but one female award winner will be absent. Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a Kashmiri photojournalist who shares this year's Feature Photography award with three other Indian journalists for their coverage of the COVID-19 crisis in India, was barred from boarding her flight to New York on Monday.
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Benzinga

Bullet Fired From Ground Pierces Through Myanmar Airlines Plane Mid-Air, Injuring 27-Year-Old Passenger

A 27-year-old passenger onboard Myanmar National Airlines was injured after a bullet that was fired from the ground pierced through the plane while it was mid-air. What Happened: State-owned Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight carrying 63 passengers was almost at its destination in Loikaw when a bullet fired from the ground hit the airplane and subsequently pierced through the aircraft's cabin to hit a passenger, reported Myanmar Now.
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
watchers.news

Massive protests in Paris, France

Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
The Jewish Press

Hysteria Greets British PM’s Embassy Move Proposal

In Britain, it’s diplomatic Groundhog Day all over again. Prime Minister Liz Truss has said she wants to move the British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. When former U.S. President Donald Trump similarly proposed moving the American embassy, liberals grabbed for the smelling salts. The outcome of such a move, they predicted, would be Armageddon. The entire Arab world would rise up in fury. The relocation of the embassy would utterly destroy the cause of peace.
The Independent

UK summons Chinese official over ‘chilling’ attack on Hong Kong protester at Manchester consulate

Liz Truss’s government has summoned the Chinese ambassador’s deputy after a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was beaten in the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester.Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman said the government was “extremely concerned at the apparent scenes of violence” at the consulate and had told the Chinese embassy of the need to allow people to protest peacefully.Mr Norman told MPs that foreign secretary James Cleverly had summoned the Chinese charge d’affaires on Tuesday to demand an explanation for the consulate’s actions. He said the deputy ambassador “will meet with officials this afternoon”.He also said Greater Manchester...
Voice of America

Hong Kong Offers New Visa to Woo Talent Amid Brain Drain

HONG KONG — Hong Kong's leader on Wednesday unveiled a new visa scheme to woo global talent, as the city seeks to stem a brain drain that has risked its status as an international financial center. Chief Executive John Lee said the new Top Talent Pass Scheme will allow...
Voice of America

Study: Russia Leads Worldwide Drop in Internet Freedom

A study has found that Russian information restrictions led a worldwide drop in internet freedom across the world during the past year. The research was carried out by Freedom House. The nonprofit organization is largely financed by U.S. government agencies. Freedom House released the results on Tuesday. On its website,...
International Business Times

Ethiopian And Eritrean Forces Seize Key Tigrayan City, Say Rebels

Tigrayan rebels said Tuesday that Ethiopian and Eritrean forces had seized a key Tigrayan city, a move coinciding with UN warnings of a spiralling conflict and an "utterly staggering" toll on civilians. "These invading forces have taken control for the moment of some areas including Shire," the Tigray Central Command...
Voice of America

Canada to Host Group of World's Female Foreign Ministers to Discuss Iran

More than a dozen of the world's female foreign ministers will join a virtual meeting hosted by Canada Thursday to discuss Iran’s brutal crackdown against protesters, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said Wednesday in a statement. The death last month of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of...
WHIO Dayton

France 'profoundly shaken' by schoolgirl's slaying in Paris

PARIS — (AP) — The slaying of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic box in a Paris building courtyard has left France “profoundly shaken,” the French government said Wednesday. A 24-year-old woman who was arrested Saturday in a northeastern suburb of the...
Voice of America

EU Lawmakers Award 2022 Sakharov Prize to 'Brave Ukrainian People'

The European Parliament (EP) has awarded its 2022 Sakharov Prize to "the brave people of Ukraine" in their battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion in late February. The EP said in a statement Wednesday that the award went to "brave Ukrainians, represented by their President [Volodymyr Zelenskyy], elected leaders, and civil society."

