Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween ScarecrowsDeanLandAcworth, GA
Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindnessAnita DurairajMarietta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Comments / 0