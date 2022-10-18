ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

WGN News

Brookfield Zoo animals getting into Halloween spirit

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Several animals at Brookfield Zoo got into the Halloween spirit this week with pumpkins. The sulcata tortoises, goats, PJ, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, and Hani and Kartik, the zoo’s two sloth bears all seemed to enjoy their Halloween treats, the zoo said in a release. Pumpkins given to the zoo’s African lions, Brutus […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
WGN News

Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
ORLAND PARK, IL
pelhampostpms.org

Family gets backlash for their popular Stranger Things Halloween decorations!

Spooky days are approaching and people are wowed at how people have set up their Halloween decorations, such as this family in Plainfield, Illinois. After 1,500 hours of hard work, David and Audrey Appel have taken Halloween to the next level. Audrey and David have been working up to 9 hours a day last month and have gone viral over it. Even the TikTok of it has 14 million views as of September 28th and even captured the attention of Netflix themselves who commented “#001 fan for sure,”.
PLAINFIELD, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Pet pic of the week

HeiHei is a handsome 3-year-old Siberian husky. He is very sweet and enjoys going on walks and is adoptable to families with children 8 years and older. He has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $300. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
HINSDALE, IL
wjol.com

IDNR Warning Residents To Be Aware Of Deer While Driving

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is warning residents to be aware of deer while driving. It is deer mating season, which means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December. Last year, there were more than 14-thousand crashes involving deer in Illinois. Over 42-percent took place in October, November and December. Cook County had the most deer related crashes in 2021 with 493.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing

Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
ILLINOIS STATE
oakpark.com

Oh my god, N Rebozo spices up Forest Park

Since opening New Rebozo in 1991, chef and owner, Francisco Lopez, known to all as Chef Paco, was a mainstay on the Oak Park culinary scene. Now, with a slightly updated name, Lopez has become a culinary standout in Forest Park. After moving his staff, art collection and repertory of 26 moles just a half-mile west on Madison Street, N Rebozo, 7403 Madison St., Forest Park opened in spring of 2022.
FOREST PARK, IL
WGN TV

The List: Emojis that make you look old

CHICAGO – Robin Baumgarten gives her list of emojis that people use that could make you look old on WGN Morning News on October 19th. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL

