Spooky days are approaching and people are wowed at how people have set up their Halloween decorations, such as this family in Plainfield, Illinois. After 1,500 hours of hard work, David and Audrey Appel have taken Halloween to the next level. Audrey and David have been working up to 9 hours a day last month and have gone viral over it. Even the TikTok of it has 14 million views as of September 28th and even captured the attention of Netflix themselves who commented “#001 fan for sure,”.

PLAINFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO