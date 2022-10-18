Read full article on original website
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo animals getting into Halloween spirit
BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Several animals at Brookfield Zoo got into the Halloween spirit this week with pumpkins. The sulcata tortoises, goats, PJ, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, and Hani and Kartik, the zoo’s two sloth bears all seemed to enjoy their Halloween treats, the zoo said in a release. Pumpkins given to the zoo’s African lions, Brutus […]
This lovable pup is ready to learn new tricks and find a forever home
Meet energetic one-year-old pup Bonnie! This small but mighty dog came to PAWS Chicago from Chicago Animal Care & Control. She is incredibly smart and loves to learn new tricks. And she can’t wait to show you what she’s learned.
Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
Family gets backlash for their popular Stranger Things Halloween decorations!
Spooky days are approaching and people are wowed at how people have set up their Halloween decorations, such as this family in Plainfield, Illinois. After 1,500 hours of hard work, David and Audrey Appel have taken Halloween to the next level. Audrey and David have been working up to 9 hours a day last month and have gone viral over it. Even the TikTok of it has 14 million views as of September 28th and even captured the attention of Netflix themselves who commented “#001 fan for sure,”.
Hospitalized babies at Advocate Children's Hospital dress up for Halloween
CHICAGO - Are you ready to see the cutest babies ever!?. Advocate Children's Hospital's tiniest patients dressed up for their first ever Halloween!. According to the hospital, the parents of the hospitalized preemies were invited to dress up their babies in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest.
Pet pic of the week
HeiHei is a handsome 3-year-old Siberian husky. He is very sweet and enjoys going on walks and is adoptable to families with children 8 years and older. He has been neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $300. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
IDNR Warning Residents To Be Aware Of Deer While Driving
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is warning residents to be aware of deer while driving. It is deer mating season, which means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December. Last year, there were more than 14-thousand crashes involving deer in Illinois. Over 42-percent took place in October, November and December. Cook County had the most deer related crashes in 2021 with 493.
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
Rooted in love and legacy, Evanston flower shop celebrating its 80th anniversary
EVANSTON, Ill. — If the four walls at Saville Flowers in downtown Evanston could talk, they’d have many tales because the little flower shop has stood the test of time. In the midst of World War 2, with Bing Crosby topping the charts, Don Saville opened the doors of the longtime family business in 1942.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Oh my god, N Rebozo spices up Forest Park
Since opening New Rebozo in 1991, chef and owner, Francisco Lopez, known to all as Chef Paco, was a mainstay on the Oak Park culinary scene. Now, with a slightly updated name, Lopez has become a culinary standout in Forest Park. After moving his staff, art collection and repertory of 26 moles just a half-mile west on Madison Street, N Rebozo, 7403 Madison St., Forest Park opened in spring of 2022.
West suburban high school student dies after collapsing at Naperville North choir event: authorities
The 17-year-old boy was at a Naperville North High School choir event when he collapsed.
‘Unbelievable Surge': Chicago-Area Doctors Report Rise in RSV, Respiratory Cases in Kids
Doctors in the Chicago area are reporting a rapid surge in respiratory illnesses, including RSV, in children, which is putting hospitals on high alert as beds fill up earlier than usual and cases shift from what many have come to expect during cold and flu season. "The region is facing...
Experience Your Own Version of Hogwarts At This Beautiful Castle in Illinois
If you love all things Harry Potter, does this Illinois castle remind you of anything?. That beautiful building pictured above is actually Bettendorf Castle in Fox River Grove, Illinois, and many people think it looks a lot like Harry Potter's beloved Hogwarts. Do you see the resemblance?. The History of...
Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot has over 184K applicants for just 3,250 spots
COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. "I couldn't take off," she said. "I had to work." Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the...
The List: Emojis that make you look old
CHICAGO – Robin Baumgarten gives her list of emojis that people use that could make you look old on WGN Morning News on October 19th. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
