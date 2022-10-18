Read full article on original website
thefallonpost.org
Candidate Profile -- Richard Hickox for Churchill County Sheriff
Two candidates have filed for Churchill County Sheriff. They are the incumbent Richard Hickox and Daniel Sharp. Hickox is seeking his second term. Sharp did not answer the questionnaire sent out to both candidates. Richard Hickox, incumbent Churchill County sheriff. I wanted to be in Law Enforcement since I was...
Nevada Appeal
Election 2022: Churchill County School Board Trustee
Walter Henderson and Matt Hyde didn’t respond. I have had the honor of serving as a Churchill County School Board trustee since January 2019. I am an honorary Charter FFA member, 4H sponsor, member of the Farm Bureau and I currently serve on the Churchill County Parks & Rec. board I am also the chair of many fundraising efforts for youth programs throughout our community.
KOLO TV Reno
Man reported missing in Lyon County
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - They Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking people for help finding a missing man. Ronald Littley, 53, was last seen on Sept. 19 at his home in Fernley. Littley left his home on foot and has not been seen or heard from since. Littley is...
Nevada Appeal
Election 2022: Fallon City Council Ward 3
Geoffrey Knell didn't respond to a request for information. Occupation: Nevada Department of Transportation – Highway Maintenance Manager. I have been involved with youth sports in the city of Fallon. I helped establish what is now known as Fallon Youth Basketball where I served as President for 7 years and coached league teams for 6 years. I was an assistance football coach for Fallon Youth Football for 6 years and a coach for Fallon Youth Baseball for 5 years. I was an active member of the Yerington, Nevada Lions Club for 10 years, serving as President for 1 year, Vice-President for 1 year and Treasurer for 4 years prior to moving to Fallon.
cityoffernley.org
Fernley Focus - General Election 2022
Dear Fernley residents, please take the time to watch the informative two-minute video regarding the 2022 General Election. Learn about the three ways to vote (by mail, ballot drop off, and in person), early voting dates/times, General Election Day, voter registration and ballot tracking. For questions about the 2022 General Election, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 775-784-9830.
