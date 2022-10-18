ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sheltonherald.com

Danbury Class Act Council honors sports officials for homecoming

Danbury’s newly-formed Class Act Council is working on its first initiative for the fall by reaching out to athletic officials as part of the Hatters’ homecoming week. It’s a simple message, but one which the school’s athletic counselor and girls basketball coach Jackie DiNardo hopes will make an impact: “Just respect our officials.”
DANBURY, CT
suffolkcountynews.net

‘Not just football... it’s family’

Suffolk County News top sports writer, Jordan Stankovich, sat down with Sayville High School quarterback Jake Tripptree to discuss this year’s undefeated season. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
SAYVILLE, NY
onlyinbridgeport.com

Unpacking Brown’s Win Over Hennessy And A Bizarre Set Of Circumstances

A day after City Councilman Marcus Brown’s double-digit primary win over State Rep. Jack Hennessy, it’s time to pull back layers of the onion. Oh, such tears. Hennessy and his Campaign Manager Maria Pereira demanded a new primary and they got it – good and hard – from a motivated candidate Brown, his Campaign Manager Tom Gaudett and an energized collection of anti-Pereira operatives who parachuted in from other districts to churn a solid walk-in vote for Brown.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Students Express Return of Stag Bus Mall Route Could be Beneficial

When the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, Fairfield University, like many colleges and workplaces, switched most on-campus activities from in-person to online. Other resources, like the StagBus to the Westfield Trumbull Mall were put on hold. Now, more than two years after the pandemic hit, the university’s transportation system...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
SHELTON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes

Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
DANBURY, CT
FOX 61

Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
MONTVILLE, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Self-pour taproom Hop & Vine coming to Stamford next spring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut friends and business partners are bringing self-pour technology to Stamford after they helped lobby for legislation to change the state's liquor laws. Connor Rasmussen, Matthew Ventura and Sakarin Seedasome are planning to open the Hop & Vine...
STAMFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Jackson School dedicated as Yale’s first professional school in half century

The Jackson School of Global Affairs is now officially Yale’s newest professional school. The dedication ceremony, which was an invitation-only event, hosted speakers ranging from CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria ’86 to former Chief Economist of the World Bank Pinelopi Goldberg. For University President Peter Salovey, the christening represents...
NEW HAVEN, CT
westontoday.news

Words of Caution About Bears

Animal Control Officer Mark Harper and Assistant Peter Reid issued a caution about bears this week, and offer advice about avoiding problems and dealing with encounters. Mr. Harper said a number of black bears are present in Weston. The bear population in Connecticut has grown over several decades, and some have migrated here.
WESTON, CT
WTNH

Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy