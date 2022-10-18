Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Arrest in Subway Push Attack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Gunman Sought in Scooter Shooting - NYCHA Worker Gunned Down in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
sheltonherald.com
Danbury Class Act Council honors sports officials for homecoming
Danbury’s newly-formed Class Act Council is working on its first initiative for the fall by reaching out to athletic officials as part of the Hatters’ homecoming week. It’s a simple message, but one which the school’s athletic counselor and girls basketball coach Jackie DiNardo hopes will make an impact: “Just respect our officials.”
suffolkcountynews.net
‘Not just football... it’s family’
Suffolk County News top sports writer, Jordan Stankovich, sat down with Sayville High School quarterback Jake Tripptree to discuss this year’s undefeated season. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
sheltonherald.com
Slain officer Dustin DeMonte remembered by Middletown sports community as 'gentle giant'
Dustin DeMonte and Jon Faass forged a friendship initiated by mutual friends and nurtured by baseball. For Faass, now 35, those times are alive in his mind and forever precious. “One of his neighbors was a good friend of mine,” Faass said. “Dustin grew up next to Macdonough School. We...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Unpacking Brown’s Win Over Hennessy And A Bizarre Set Of Circumstances
A day after City Councilman Marcus Brown’s double-digit primary win over State Rep. Jack Hennessy, it’s time to pull back layers of the onion. Oh, such tears. Hennessy and his Campaign Manager Maria Pereira demanded a new primary and they got it – good and hard – from a motivated candidate Brown, his Campaign Manager Tom Gaudett and an energized collection of anti-Pereira operatives who parachuted in from other districts to churn a solid walk-in vote for Brown.
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway
A Connecticut witness at Oxford reported watching a four-foot-tall “bipedal creature” move out of the woods and cross a driveway at about 10:46 a.m. on August 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wiltonbulletin.com
CT chef Brian Lewis of The Cottage could be ‘New England’s best,’ Forbes says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Could Fairfield County's Brian Lewis be "New England's best chef"? A restaurant reviewer for Forbes says it's possible. In a recent feature, Forbes writer John Mariani notes that Lewis, owner of The Cottage restaurants in Westport and Greenwich and...
Fairfield Mirror
Students Express Return of Stag Bus Mall Route Could be Beneficial
When the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, Fairfield University, like many colleges and workplaces, switched most on-campus activities from in-person to online. Other resources, like the StagBus to the Westfield Trumbull Mall were put on hold. Now, more than two years after the pandemic hit, the university’s transportation system...
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities
Connecticut’s representative to the Ivy League, Yale University, ranked second in the nation in WalletHub’s 2023 list of top colleges and universities. The post Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Over Fifty Years Ago The Doors Made Rock N’ Roll History in Danbury, CT
If you're a fan of rock music,or you grew up in Danbury or the surrounding areas, you know the legend. On October 11, 1967, Jim Morrison and The Doors played the Danbury High School auditorium. This was the music set that evening:. 01.Introduction 0:00. 02.Moonlight Drive 1:05 Horse Latitudes 4:38.
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes
Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
wiltonbulletin.com
Self-pour taproom Hop & Vine coming to Stamford next spring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut friends and business partners are bringing self-pour technology to Stamford after they helped lobby for legislation to change the state's liquor laws. Connor Rasmussen, Matthew Ventura and Sakarin Seedasome are planning to open the Hop & Vine...
Yale Daily News
Jackson School dedicated as Yale’s first professional school in half century
The Jackson School of Global Affairs is now officially Yale’s newest professional school. The dedication ceremony, which was an invitation-only event, hosted speakers ranging from CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria ’86 to former Chief Economist of the World Bank Pinelopi Goldberg. For University President Peter Salovey, the christening represents...
sheltonherald.com
Woodbridge man dies after car flies off Route 8 overpass in Torrington, state police say
TORRINGTON — A man was killed Thursday afternoon when his car flew off a highway overpass, according to state police. Connecticut State Police identified the man as Barry Zaret, 82, of Woodbridge. The Thursday incident is under investigation, state police said. State police said Zaret was traveling southbound on...
westontoday.news
Words of Caution About Bears
Animal Control Officer Mark Harper and Assistant Peter Reid issued a caution about bears this week, and offer advice about avoiding problems and dealing with encounters. Mr. Harper said a number of black bears are present in Weston. The bear population in Connecticut has grown over several decades, and some have migrated here.
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
Comments / 0