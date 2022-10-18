Read full article on original website
Why Shore is Excited to Showcase the ‘Newness’ of Pike
This is a part of a continuing series of Q&As with members of the brewing community from across the US. Brewer Magazine will share business and personal insights from Brewmasters, Head Brewers, Brewing Managers, Sales Directors, QCQA Managers and others each weekend to help you get to know each other better in the industry and learn more to better develop your own brand.
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Future Coasts IPA to be Featured Neshaminy Creek Variety Pack; Key Lime Also Newest Hazy IPA Flavor
Future Coasts IPA is the newest brew to make its debut in the latest edition of Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company’s Variety Pack!. Also, the brewery’s Shape of Haze to Come series is expanding! The Key Lime Shape of Haze has an ABV of 8.8% and an IBU of 26. This double dry-hopped behemoth starts with a base of white wheat, flaked oats, and flaked wheat. Then, it harnesses the mystical powers of Simcoe, Ekuanot, and Mosaic hops to combine with the enchanting flavors of tart lime, vanilla, cinnamon, and silky-smooth lactose for a truly spellbinding brew!
Pet of the Week: Sterling, found with a bag of food around his neck, now ready for a home
The Taunton Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Sterling, a male domestic longhair cat. Sterling needs a little loving TLC after what he's been through. The super of the building he was in called the Animal Control Officer and Sterling was found in an apartment that had been vacant for three weeks. ...
2 Towns Releases Spice Spice Baby
Just in time to turn out the lights and glow, 2 Towns Ciderhouse releases Spice Spice Baby, a spiced winter warmer cider slated to hit stores in late October 2022 as part of 2 Towns’ Limited Release line. Crafted with fresh-pressed Northwest apples, local Northwest honey, oak, and a...
San Diego Beer Week Starts November 4
The14th-Annual San Diego Beer Week, presented by the San Diego Brewers Guild, begins two weeks from today. A virtual kick-off toast will occur at all Guild member breweries at 7:00 that night. Photos of toasts being posted on all social media platforms should use the hashtags #SDBeer and #SDBW22. Guild Fest, the official kick-off event for the celebration of the local independent craft beer industry, is Saturday, November 5 at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar.
Ecliptic to Debut New Seasonal Series with Ice Giant Cold IPA
Ecliptic Brewing is launching a new Seasonal Series beer for the fall and winter of 2022: Ice Giant Cold IPA. Offered in 12-ounce cans and draft, the beer will begin shipping November 2nd. Ice Giant Cold IPA is brewed with Pilsner Malt and lager yeast. A range of hops, including...
