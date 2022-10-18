Read full article on original website
Related
Midterms – live: Biden vows to protect abortion from ‘no platform’ Republicans as GOP advances in key races
With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress saying he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban. The president described the Republicans as...
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell is sounding a different tune on Ukraine than Kevin McCarthy, and vowing the Senate GOP will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
The Senate minority leader insists Republicans will continue funding Ukraine’s defense. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to break from his House counterpart on Friday, calling on the Biden administration to expedite military aid to Ukraine and vowing that Senate Republicans will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
Letter: Jan. 6 hearings end with a whimper
The conclusion of the Jan. 6 hearings reminds me of a line from that famous poem "The Hollow Men" by T. S. Eliot: “This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but a whimper.”. So that’s it, then? It’s over? What was the point? Hours of...
Letter: Congress should enact meaningful immigration reforms
For many of us who have studied, witnessed or are in any way involved in the immigration system here in the United States, we definitely agree on the need to reform our immigration law system. I believe many of us recall back to 2012 when Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals...
Comments / 0