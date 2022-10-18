ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Two Large Motorcycle Events Happening in Honor of Bristol Fallen Officers

On Sunday, October 30th there will be two large events to honor the fallen Bristol officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Join us to help raise money for our heroic Bristol police officers and their families. FOOD, MUSIC, AND RAFFLES! Prize for best poker hand!. Registration starts at...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol hosts watch gatherings for officers’ funeral

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - To make sure everyone had a chance to see the funeral, the city of Bristol hosted public watch gatherings for anyone who couldn’t make it to East Hartford. The memorial continued to grow Friday. For some, a broadcast or livestream of the funeral is still...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Honoring fallen officers

While driving around town late Wednesday afternoon, I spotted a fellow putting up a set of blue Christmas lights on a telephone pole. I pulled my car over and began talking to him. This was local contractor Michael Masse, and the lights were to honor the two recently fallen Bristol police officers.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Bristol prepares to say goodbye to fallen officers

VIDEO: Bristol prepares to say goodbye to fallen officers
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers

VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford

Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy

VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy

Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy

One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol family shares memories of fallen officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A day before the two slain Bristol police officers will be laid to rest, we’re learning more about their connection to the community they served. A family in Bristol says both Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte showed up when it mattered., helping their daughter through ongoing, severe medical episodes.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Friends, family to remember fallen Bristol officers

VIDEO: Friends, family to remember fallen Bristol officers

For Hamzy, public calling hours will be held Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the O'Brien Funeral Home in Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Terryville preparing for Bristol officer’s calling hours

TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Terryville prepared Tuesday for the Wednesday wake of a Bristol officer killed in the line of duty, readying Main Street once again to become a tearful reminder of a tragedy that took the lives of two policemen. Officer Alex Hamzy was killed in an ambush last week on Redstone Hill Road […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

