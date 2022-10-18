Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
Eyewitness News
Bristol hosts watch gatherings for officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - To make sure everyone had a chance to see the funeral, the city of Bristol hosted public watch gatherings for anyone who couldn’t make it to East Hartford. The memorial continued to grow Friday. For some, a broadcast or livestream of the funeral is still...
Eyewitness News
Local businesses step up to help families of Bristol officers
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - When it came to businesses supporting fallen officers and their families, the outpouring was not limited to Bristol. Many from around the state reached out to help. Inside Shelton Gift Boutique, there were crafts and handmade gifts from all over the state. Some were from Bristol,...
Cheshire nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve food at Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty. As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they […]
‘Caught in the act’: Kids watch as giant bear helps himself to pumpkin in front of Connecticut home
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
‘Caught in the act’: Conn. family surprised when giant bear shows up at door and steals pumpkin
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Businesses around CT support fallen Bristol officers
Bristol officers remembered for their once-viral lip sync video.
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Support for Bristol community continues in wake of officers' deaths
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
Eyewitness News
Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21.
Eyewitness News
Wives of fallen Bristol officers give emotional tributes
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - During Friday’s funeral for Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy we heard heart-wrenching tributes from their widows. Both Laura DeMonte, Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife, and Katie Scott Hamzy, Sgt. Alex Hamzy’s wife spoke about their hero husbands who were killed in the line of duty on October 12.
Eyewitness News
New Haven kicks off campaign on lead poisoning awareness
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven kicked off a public campaign Thursday to bring awareness to lead poisoning prevention. That’s big in New Haven, because nearly 80% of the homes were built before 1978, when lead paint was commonly used. Health experts say, even small amounts of elevated...
Eyewitness News
INTERVIEW: Push for laws to deal with bear population
Interstate 395 was closed in both directions Thursday morning because of a crash. Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony
Eyewitness News
Former Waterbury mayor provides perspective on planning for officers' funeral
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Community pays respects to Bristol Sgt. Hamzy
Bristol officers remembered for their once-viral lip sync video.
cityofwesthaven.com
West Haven’s Halloween on the Green set for Oct. 29
WEST HAVEN, Oct. 20, 2022 — The city’s sixth annual Halloween on the Green is from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and will feature a showing of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.”. The “spooktacular” event for children of all ages will kick off at 5 p.m. with a...
NBC Connecticut
Private Service to Be Held in North Haven Today to Honor Fallen Bristol Lt. DeMonte
A private service will be held Thursday in North Haven for 35-year-old Lt. Dustin DeMonte, one of the two Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush-style attack in Bristol last week. The town will be closing part of Clintonville Road this afternoon and is asking people to avoid the area.
Eyewitness News
Pride flags banned from classrooms
Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 20, including a woman who was struck and killed while she changed a tire. Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A New Haven man who...
Eyewitness News
Bristol family shares memories of fallen officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A day before the two slain Bristol police officers will be laid to rest, we’re learning more about their connection to the community they served. A family in Bristol says both Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte showed up when it mattered., helping their daughter through ongoing, severe medical episodes.
