Portland, CT

Eyewitness News

Bristol hosts watch gatherings for officers' funeral

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - To make sure everyone had a chance to see the funeral, the city of Bristol hosted public watch gatherings for anyone who couldn’t make it to East Hartford. The memorial continued to grow Friday. For some, a broadcast or livestream of the funeral is still...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Local businesses step up to help families of Bristol officers

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - When it came to businesses supporting fallen officers and their families, the outpouring was not limited to Bristol. Many from around the state reached out to help. Inside Shelton Gift Boutique, there were crafts and handmade gifts from all over the state. Some were from Bristol,...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Businesses around CT support fallen Bristol officers

BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Folks gather for joint funeral for Bristol officers

BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford

HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Wives of fallen Bristol officers give emotional tributes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - During Friday’s funeral for Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy we heard heart-wrenching tributes from their widows. Both Laura DeMonte, Lt. Dustin DeMonte’s wife, and Katie Scott Hamzy, Sgt. Alex Hamzy’s wife spoke about their hero husbands who were killed in the line of duty on October 12.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven kicks off campaign on lead poisoning awareness

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven kicked off a public campaign Thursday to bring awareness to lead poisoning prevention. That’s big in New Haven, because nearly 80% of the homes were built before 1978, when lead paint was commonly used. Health experts say, even small amounts of elevated...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: Push for laws to deal with bear population

WATERBURY, CT
MassLive.com

Raising Cane's wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield

Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Community pays respects to Bristol Sgt. Hamzy

BRISTOL, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

West Haven's Halloween on the Green set for Oct. 29

WEST HAVEN, Oct. 20, 2022 — The city’s sixth annual Halloween on the Green is from 5-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and will feature a showing of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus.”. The “spooktacular” event for children of all ages will kick off at 5 p.m. with a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Pride flags banned from classrooms

NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol family shares memories of fallen officers

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A day before the two slain Bristol police officers will be laid to rest, we’re learning more about their connection to the community they served. A family in Bristol says both Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte showed up when it mattered., helping their daughter through ongoing, severe medical episodes.
BRISTOL, CT

