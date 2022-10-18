ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arbutus, MD

Police: Domestic violence is possible motive in MTA bus driver's killing

Baltimore police said domestic violence is a possible motive in Tuesday's killing of a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver, the 11 News I-Team has learned. City police on Thursday confirmed the woman killed was Elaine Jackson, 40, of Columbia. She was shot multiple times as she arrived for work at the MTA's Bush Division employee parking lot. The subject of the argument remains unknown.
BALTIMORE, MD
BPD names suspect, subject of peace order in bus driver's killing

The Maryland Transit Administration bus driver who was fatally shot Tuesday applied for and was granted a temporary peace order and was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning, the 11 News I-Team has learned. Elaine Jackson, 40, of Columbia, was shot multiple times as she arrived for work Tuesday...
BALTIMORE, MD

