Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff. Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters. >>>...
An apartment in the backyard? City councilmember poses solution to rental shortage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You want grandma to move closer to your home, but there aren't any homes available and renting is too expensive. You may be able to build your own solution right in your backyard. "The whole idea is for this to be a proper unit in someone's...
Plans for Jax Beach Adventure Landing site move forward
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach is moving forward on a project to replace the Adventure Landing amusement water park on Beach Boulevard. According to our partners at the Jax Daily Record — the deal is expected to close at the end of the year, but there is no definite date set.
Officials subdue fatal fire in Hilliard, unknown how many dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials responded to a fatal fire in Nassau County, early on Thursday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in Hilliard at 2903 Jane Lane. The fire was fatal, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how many people were killed in the blaze.
Clark's Fish Camp has closed, but some employees say they haven't been paid
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant is a shell of what it used to be. Employees said they were left empty-handed when the business closed for good. Sean, whose son worked at the local business, says that was not the experience he wanted for him. Sean asked...
Lounge for traveling military members, their families abruptly closes at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A well-known resource for traveling military members and their families has closed at Jacksonville International Airport — abruptly. News4JAX reached out to the United Service Organization, and a spokesperson confirms that they’ve closed their welcome center at JAX. It’s upsetting for some service members...
Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
Former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested after FDLE investigation
A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested following an investigation conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, authorities said. Clayton Pyle, 37, was a detention officer with the Sheriff’s Office and was terminated after he left Florida while on administrative leave, according to the agency.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating after racist flyers tossed on Middleburg properties
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is calling racist messages left in a Middleburg neighborhood “disgusting.”. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said it happened in the Lake Asbury area off County Road 220 near Middleburg High School. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson...
‘I don’t understand it:’ Family distraught after mother, 2 children die in fire in Hilliard
HILLIARD, Fla. — A mother and her two children died in a fire at their home early Thursday morning, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said. Nassau County Fire Rescue and the State Fire Marshal responded to the fire on Jane Lane in Hilliard around 3:30 a.m. >>> STREAM...
The first Historically Black College-inspired elementary school in Jacksonville opens its doors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The first Historically Black Colleges and Universities inspired elementary school in Jacksonville open its doors Tuesday morning. School leaders hope this school model can inspire the next generation of learners and leaders. Singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, 80 students formed the inaugural class of the...
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
TIMELINE: Here’s what led to a fiery crash that closed the Buckman Bridge for hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trucks involved in a fiery crash early Friday morning shut down the Buckman Bridge for hours. Northbound lanes reopened just before 11:30 a.m. An initial crash happened a little after midnight, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. A semi-truck from Rives Transport Incorporated, which is...
Former state attorney sentenced to 40 months in jail for bribery, extortion plot in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former North Florida State Attorney was sentenced to 40 months in prison in federal court Monday, according to court documents. Jeffrey Siegmeister resigned as State Attorney in December 2019 after allegations surfaced that he took a bribe from a former defense attorney to go easy on of his clients.
Missing girl in Clay County
Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Community organization identifies 25-year-old killed in Woodstock area, searching for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. Jacksonville community group MAD DADS has identified the victim in a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area as 25-year-old Tyron Le'derrick Steward. The shooting took place on Oct. 11 near the intersection of Detroit...
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
